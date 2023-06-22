Bitcoin’s Ferocious ETF-Fueled Rally Puts Ether at Weakest Price Versus BTC in 2 Months

According to Nauman Sheikh, head of protocol and treasury management at Wave Digital Assets, bitcoin’s upcoming halving next year has also further bolstered bitcoin’s position. He added that “bitcoin's dominance is unlikely to fade in the near future. As a result, the ETH/BTC ratio has hit a 2023 low at 0.0615. However, this ratio could further decline to the 0.05 to 0.055 range last seen in the summer of 2022, which may present an opportune moment for investors to favor ethereum over bitcoin.”