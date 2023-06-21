Bitcoin Breaks $30K Amid TradFi Push Into Crypto

"It seems that the crypto market is going to be completely restructured in the country by the biggest investment firms in the near future," Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets at Web3 crypto and fiat service provider YouHodler, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. "More investors will have access to crypto investments with much lower risks. Important to notice that a very small percentage of BlackRock or Fidelity clients interested in spot BTC ETFs are enough to move the price further north."