Bitcoin Breaks $30K Amid TradFi Push Into Crypto
The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin, has not reached levels above $30,000 since April.
Bitcoin has broken $30,000 for the second time this year amid bullish sentiment in the market following a number of traditional finance (TradFi) players pushing further into crypto.
The cryptocurrency has gained more than 10% over the past 24 hours. The last time bitcoin reached above $30,000 was on April of 2023, according to TradingView data.
"It seems that the crypto market is going to be completely restructured in the country by the biggest investment firms in the near future," Ruslan Lienkha, chief of markets at Web3 crypto and fiat service provider YouHodler, wrote in an email to CoinDesk. "More investors will have access to crypto investments with much lower risks. Important to notice that a very small percentage of BlackRock or Fidelity clients interested in spot BTC ETFs are enough to move the price further north."
The cryptocurrency's rally comes as several TradFi giants including BlackRock, Invesco and WisdomTree filed for spot bitcoin ETF applications. Meanwhile, EDX crypto exchange, which is backed by major TradFi players, also launched on Tuesday. The exchange is backed by Fidelity Digital Assets, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities and will offer four tokens in the U.S., including bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin. Bitcoin cash (BHC) has also rallied following the news, gaining 25% on the day.
Other developments include banking giant Deutsche Bank announcing Tuesday that it had applied for a digital asset custody license in Germany.
TradFi players appear not to be deterred by a regulatory crackdown from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto exchanges.
