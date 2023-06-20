First Mover Americas: Tokenization Might Be a $5T Opportunity: Bernstein

The benefits of tokenization are simple, the process brings operational efficiencies and improved liquidity and accessibility, Bernstein said in a research report on Tuesday. Tokenization is the process by which real-world assets are converted into blockchain-based tokens. Bernstein estimates that the size of the tokenization opportunity could be as much as $5 trillion over the next five years, led by stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), private market funds, securities and real estate. Currency tokenization, via stablecoins and central bank digital currencies, will see application in on-chain deposits and payments, the report said, with about 2% of global money supply to be tokenized over the next five years, which is about $3 trillion, the report added.