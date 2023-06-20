Bitcoin Holds Steady as China Rate Cut Fails to Encourage Risk Taking

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the one-year and five-year loan prime rates by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.55% and 4.3%, respectively. The one-year rate is a medium-term lending facility for corporate and household loans and the five-year figure is the reference rate for mortgages. Last week, China’s biggest state banks cut rates on demand deposits by 5 bps and 15 bps on three- and 5-year time deposits. A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.