GBTC Discount Narrows After BlackRock’s Filing for Spot Bitcoin ETF

Many crypto observers keenly awaited how GBTC’s discount would react to the news about BlackRock, the world’s largest ETF issuer and a mainstay in the traditional finance world, attempting to register a spot BTC ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Multiple investment managers, including WisdomTree, VanEck, Ark Investment Management with 21Shares, have tried to register such a product over the past two years, but the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected all applications, so far.