First Mover Americas: BlackRock Files for a Spot Bitcoin ETF

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is leaving the Netherlands, after failing to persuade the Dutch regulator to issue a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license, which attests that it meets anti-money laundering (AML) guidelines. As of July 17, Dutch residents will only be able to withdraw their funds from the platform, according to a statement from the exchange. “We regret to announce that Binance is leaving the Dutch market,” Binance said on its website. “This unfortunately means that no new users residing in the Netherlands will be accepted as of today … No further purchases, trades or deposits will be possible. We encourage those users to take appropriate action by withdrawing assets from their accounts.”