Wallet Linked to Curve Founder Repays $1.3M to Aave Amid CRV Token Decline

Lending protocol Aave DAO has already been recommended to “freeze” millions worth of CRV tokens.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 12:53 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 15, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. UTC
Green and orange spiral as abstract object on the dark background, representing Ethereum layer 2. (vlastas/iStock)

A wallet linked to Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov today sent $1.3 million worth of tether (USDT) to Aave. (vlastas/iStock)

A wallet linked to Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov today sent $1.3 million worth of tether (USDT) in a move that apparently eases concerns around the large debt taken by that wallet from lending protocol Aave.

Egorov previously deposited $24 million worth of CRV tokens to Aave on Monday. However, bearish sentiment in the broader crypto market has since caused prices of several tokens – including CRV – to drop more than 10% on a weekly basis.

The partial payback eases risks associated with the large loan. The recent decline in Curve's CRV token, with a 24% weekly decrease and a current trading price of 57 cents, has raised concerns about potential liquidation and selling pressure.

As of Thursday, the wallet holds over 288.7 million Curve DAO (CRV) tokens, valued at $167 million at current prices, and has around 60.7 million USDT borrowed against it.

This position represents over 30% of the total CRV token supply and has drawn attention among some Crypto Twitter community members for the risks it may present to the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) sector were it to be liquidated.

Egorov began borrowing stablecoins on Aave in April, with $37 million worth of tether (USDT) being sent to crypto exchange Bitfinex while $51 million in USDC was sent to prominent market maker Wintermute, according to blockchain sleuth Lookonchain.

The open position currently has a health rate of 1.55, and the collateral will be automatically liquidated if it drops below 1.00.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

