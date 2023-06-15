Crypto Trading Volumes Drop in Q2 to Yearly Lows
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, lost the most market share of trading volume in the second quarter of this year.
Crypto trading volumes have hit yearly lows across quarter two, as market makers scale back on trading, according to data from Kaiko.
Average daily volumes for the second quarter of 2023 were $10 billion for the top 10 tokens (excluding stablecoins), compared to $18 billion average daily volumes in the first quarter of the year.
This comes as regulatory crackdown has heightened in the last month, perhaps prompting traders and market makers to pull back. Last week, Binance and Coinbase, two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, received lawsuits against them from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In terms of individual token market share of trading volume across Q2, bitcoin has lost around 20 percentage points since its peak at the end of March. Ether outperformed bitcoin, taking a 5 percentage point increase in share of volumes. Binance’s BNB rose from 2% of volumes to over 7% in the last few days amid the Binance regulatory fear.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.