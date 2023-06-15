Crypto Trading Volumes Drop in Q2 to Yearly Lows

Bitcoin
$24,930-4.02%
Ethereum
$1,640.25-5.75%
Binance Coin
$232.41-5.50%
XRP
$0.47320873-5.80%
Cardano
$0.25778100-5.56%
Dogecoin
$0.06093538-1.35%
Tron
$0.07021353-3.21%
Solana
$14.47-4.06%
Polygon
$0.58616607-10.24%
Litecoin
$73.61-4.90%
Polkadot
$4.32-7.46%
Binance USD
$0.99926537-0.04%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$24,898.89-3.85%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000657-4.09%
Avalanche
$11.20-5.83%
Uniswap
$4.28-4.55%
Chainlink
$5.22-3.07%
Cosmos
$8.53-1.94%
Monero
$133.56-1.35%
Ethereum Classic
$14.88-2.23%
Stellar
$0.07589800-6.77%
Bitcoin Cash
$103.22-1.93%
Internet Computer
$3.86-2.04%
Filecoin
$3.56-2.85%
Quant
$98.57-2.43%
Lido DAO
$1.63-8.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05198400-1.67%
Hedera
$0.04268031-9.08%
Aptos
$6.07-3.72%
Arbitrum
$0.92293553-7.10%
VeChain
$0.01498204-7.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.17-2.88%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.16%
The Graph
$0.09610948-2.91%
Algorand
$0.11016725-5.42%
ApeCoin
$2.10-4.55%
Elrond
$28.64-6.96%
Aave
$49.51-11.01%
Fantom
$0.25454106-2.71%
EOS
$0.63660000-5.37%
Optimism
$1.08-5.61%
The Sandbox
$0.36916663-5.27%
Stacks
$0.48986653-5.07%
Tezos
$0.70865100-6.09%
Theta
$0.63087891-2.93%
Decentraland
$0.32977492-4.83%
Immutable X
$0.58847171-3.42%
Maker
$639.26-2.36%
Luna Classic
$0.00009588-4.81%
Synthetix
$1.75-4.50%
NEO
$7.67-2.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.64-6.38%
Gala
$0.02165420-3.60%
Curve DAO Token
$0.59397138-6.92%
BitTorrent
$0.00000052-2.36%
PAX Gold
$1,927.18-0.48%
Bitcoin SV
$24.26-4.85%
Flow
$0.44835923-7.55%
Injective Protocol
$5.57-8.82%
Kava.io
$0.73865815-7.29%
IOTA
$0.14985092-4.42%
eCash
$0.00001938-4.14%
Mina
$0.39837676-3.54%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86468901+9.40%
Chiliz
$0.06529044-3.85%
Nexo
$0.59121360-4.24%
Dash
$29.23-3.02%
Woo Network
$0.16333991+1.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.33-5.24%
Zilliqa
$0.01663569-4.75%
Mask Network
$3.34-6.89%
Loopring
$0.20902552-3.46%
dYdX
$1.55-4.14%
Convex Finance
$3.18-7.68%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16571000-2.50%
Enjin
$0.24557649-4.48%
THORChain
$0.79408255-5.34%
Flare
$0.01398336-10.14%
NEM
$0.02566247-3.63%
Illuvium
$42.39-5.73%
BLUR
$0.32415584+3.56%
Holo
$0.00125306-1.93%
Oasis Network
$0.04409336-4.24%
Qtum
$2.04-3.08%
Zcash
$24.72-2.91%
Decred
$13.93+2.52%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.91%
FLOKI
$0.00002089-5.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01697281-4.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.35+1.49%
Celo
$0.39031647-5.87%
Fetch.ai
$0.17696465-6.61%
Kusama
$20.46-8.88%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.11-6.68%
Yearn Finance
$5,505.44-3.08%
Compound
$26.32-4.32%
SXP
$0.31050505-5.37%
Audius
$0.16702573-3.88%
Stepn
$0.18394852-5.70%
Helium
$1.21-4.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.57773280-6.72%
ICON
$0.17292896-6.25%
JasmyCoin
$0.00348583-1.92%
IoTeX
$0.01708094-3.74%
Braintrust
$0.63311441-1.08%
Ankr
$0.01910812-5.09%
EthereumPoW
$1.43-4.55%
0x
$0.16965301-3.05%
Moonbeam
$0.20917546-5.22%
Band Protocol
$1.06+4.56%
Waves
$1.34-4.23%
Wax
$0.04023452-4.90%
Siacoin
$0.00255952-4.29%
SafePal
$0.35407809-1.38%
Harmony
$0.01029665-4.51%
Aragon
$3.11+1.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01241222-1.17%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16343204+1.76%
Amp
$0.00199771-3.69%
Gains Network
$3.66-4.09%
Sushiswap
$0.57397681-1.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.53943658-2.63%
Livepeer
$3.81-2.29%
Skale
$0.02365063-5.54%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-3.80%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Joe
$0.30107389-8.40%
Lisk
$0.70096087-8.76%
Synapse
$0.52962606-7.69%
DigiByte
$0.00611652-7.30%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01889960-6.41%
Cartesi
$0.12250998-2.52%
Nervos Network
$0.00263562-5.11%
Syscoin
$0.12145446-0.29%
iExec RLC
$1.19-3.65%
Kyber Network
$0.47130624-2.82%
Polymath Network
$0.09454549-9.39%
SPACE ID
$0.29529128+2.98%
Nano
$0.62864630-4.42%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-11.14%
MetisDAO
$18.18-6.10%
OMG Network
$0.52822648-3.93%
Numeraire
$11.23-6.63%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.81-4.48%
Steem
$0.15239287-3.37%
Chromia
$0.11470219-3.10%
Secret
$0.29480933-7.78%
Dent
$0.00064608-3.21%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146454-6.17%
WINkLink
$0.00006167-3.36%
MOBOX
$0.29081329-6.54%
Civic
$0.06902788-3.22%
Bifrost
$0.04301931-2.12%
NKN
$0.08408832-8.78%
Request
$0.06952466-4.79%
Bancor
$0.34163082-4.53%
Ren
$0.05277136-5.27%
COTI
$0.04343935-6.43%
Sun Token
$0.00530167-2.21%
Spell Token
$0.00042836-1.99%
Celsius
$0.10983434-7.97%
Keep Network
$0.08201524-7.85%
CEEK VR
$0.05329933-3.46%
XYO Network
$0.00327268-6.92%
Index Chain
$0.05567544-2.87%
Augur
$5.06-9.46%
SuperRare
$0.06152783-7.47%
Adventure Gold
$0.47477137-3.07%
Stormx
$0.00330757-4.88%
WazirX
$0.07727810-5.51%
RACA
$0.00010531-2.90%
Reef
$0.00152260-2.87%
Saitama
$0.00077222-1.32%
Raydium
$0.16245862-6.05%
Moonriver
$4.63-6.51%
Storj
$0.21950368-5.37%
GAS
$2.22-2.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16110640-3.21%
LooksRare
$0.05208790-6.61%
Voyager Token
$0.09659911-5.65%
Orchid
$0.04682277-8.90%
Polkastarter
$0.26586796-5.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13283985-5.03%
Verge
$0.00146507-6.02%
Enzyme
$16.25-3.13%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-21.13%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13967489-6.76%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.09-6.12%
Serum
$0.05214881-3.03%
Blue Zelle
$0.04831873-8.22%
Quickswap
$40.43-6.86%
Star Atlas
$0.00151150-3.79%
district0x
$0.02373526-12.42%
CLV
$0.02993846-5.06%
Stafi
$0.25844772-8.64%
Harvest Finance
$20.91-4.50%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00319929-5.90%
Rarible
$1.03-2.02%
Tokemak
$0.64451242-5.76%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01199490-4.67%
Quantstamp
$0.01107398-1.98%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02680959+8.73%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89003831+4.06%
Pepe
$0.00000086-7.12%
Tether
$0.99836846-0.14%
USD Coin
$0.99941428-0.05%
Dai
$0.99951251-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Crypto Trading Volumes Drop in Q2 to Yearly Lows

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, lost the most market share of trading volume in the second quarter of this year.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 3:32 p.m. UTC
(Kaiko)

(Kaiko)

Crypto trading volumes have hit yearly lows across quarter two, as market makers scale back on trading, according to data from Kaiko.

Average daily volumes for the second quarter of 2023 were $10 billion for the top 10 tokens (excluding stablecoins), compared to $18 billion average daily volumes in the first quarter of the year.

This comes as regulatory crackdown has heightened in the last month, perhaps prompting traders and market makers to pull back. Last week, Binance and Coinbase, two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, received lawsuits against them from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In terms of individual token market share of trading volume across Q2, bitcoin has lost around 20 percentage points since its peak at the end of March. Ether outperformed bitcoin, taking a 5 percentage point increase in share of volumes. Binance’s BNB rose from 2% of volumes to over 7% in the last few days amid the Binance regulatory fear.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Kaiko

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.