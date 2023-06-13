Bitcoin Seesaws Back Under $26K After CPI, as Investors Await Fed Rate Hike Decision

Ether, the second largest crypto by market value, followed BTC’s lead, rising initially before returning some of its gains. ETH was recently changing hands at about $1,735, roughly where it stood on Monday, same time. Among the 19 tokens mentioned in either the Binance or Coinbase suits, or both, ALG AND MATIC, the tokens of the Polygon and Algorand smart contracts blockchains, were recently up 0.3% and 0.8%, while AXIE, the native crypto of gaming platform Axie Infinity, fell slightly. Binance’s BNB token recently increased 3.3%. The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of the market’s overall performance, was up 0.3%.