Bitcoin, Ether and Stablecoins Total 80% of $1T Crypto Market Cap as Investors Flee Altcoins
The combined market capitalization of BTC, ETH and stablecoins reached the highest level since February 2021, digital asset research firm K33 Research noted.
The dominance of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and stablecoins in the crypto market surged to its highest level since February 2021 as investors fled from smaller tokens after last week’s U.S. regulatory clampdown.
Altcoins – an umbrella term for alternative cryptocurrencies – suffered a dramatic sell-off last week as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deemed multiple tokens securities in lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance, Binance.US and Coinbase. Top 10 crypto assets such as Binance’s BNB, Cardano’s ADA and Solana’s SOL – all tagged as securities in the lawsuits – lost as much as 30% of their value over the week.
If the SEC’s allegation about a slew of tokens being securities are proven right, token issuers and exchanges would face a mounting burden to register with the SEC. Popular retail trading platforms Robinhood and eToro have decided to end U.S. trading for some tokens flagged by the SECs, while market makers have likely sold tokens in anticipation of lower trading demand.
Altcoins underperform
The legal battle could drag on for years, K33 wrote, impeding capital inflows to the assets under SEC scrutiny and propelling the investment case for BTC and ETH as safer bets from regulatory risks.
“Funds will likely retort to a hands-off approach due to excess compliance work and overall low trading volumes, disincentivizing market participants to engage. This could limit liquidity further onwards and lead to a prolonged slow market,” K33 wrote.
“Over the next year, we could thus see the BTC and ETH dominance strengthen further due to the cost and risk burden of allocating capital to altcoins from the 2017 era and beyond,” the report added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.