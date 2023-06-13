Bitcoin, Ether and Stablecoins Total 80% of $1T Crypto Market Cap as Investors Flee Altcoins

Bitcoin
$25,797.25-0.16%
Ethereum
$1,732.88-0.02%
Binance Coin
$235.62+1.82%
XRP
$0.51085309-0.81%
Cardano
$0.27193700-1.93%
Dogecoin
$0.06096424-0.11%
Tron
$0.07162168+1.98%
Solana
$14.89-1.99%
Polygon
$0.63095762-1.42%
Polkadot
$4.57+1.48%
Litecoin
$76.87+0.21%
Binance USD
$0.99978040+0.03%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,806.54-0.68%
Avalanche
$11.67+1.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000668+1.06%
Uniswap
$4.24+2.47%
Chainlink
$5.20+1.65%
Monero
$138.83-0.55%
Cosmos
$8.60-1.43%
Stellar
$0.08339400+0.80%
Ethereum Classic
$15.09+0.47%
Bitcoin Cash
$104.96+2.99%
Internet Computer
$3.89+5.79%
Filecoin
$3.60+5.07%
Lido DAO
$1.75-1.76%
Hedera
$0.04545338+1.64%
Quant
$97.35-3.07%
Crypto.com
$0.05256047-1.86%
Aptos
$6.15-1.29%
Arbitrum
$0.97757617+0.08%
VeChain
$0.01585798+0.55%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-0.18%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99870405+0.36%
The Graph
$0.09817271-0.10%
ApeCoin
$2.22-2.18%
Algorand
$0.11225701+0.13%
Aave
$54.32+2.73%
Elrond
$30.30+0.86%
EOS
$0.66940000-0.55%
Optimism
$1.12-0.53%
Fantom
$0.25430341+4.76%
The Sandbox
$0.38223180+0.36%
Stacks
$0.50890167-1.88%
Tezos
$0.72150000+1.11%
Theta
$0.64107484-1.03%
Decentraland
$0.33943025+0.79%
Immutable X
$0.61796820+1.10%
Maker
$634.57+1.87%
Synthetix
$1.78-1.47%
Axie Infinity
$4.85-0.61%
Curve DAO Token
$0.64889044+1.23%
NEO
$7.75+0.93%
Luna Classic
$0.00009343+7.19%
Gala
$0.02173976+1.37%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-0.27%
Flow
$0.48722722-1.41%
PAX Gold
$1,919.52-0.17%
Bitcoin SV
$25.19-0.17%
Injective Protocol
$5.86+1.15%
Kava.io
$0.77569763-3.21%
IOTA
$0.15611328+0.11%
eCash
$0.00002008+0.50%
Mina
$0.41091746+0.25%
Chiliz
$0.06717260-0.47%
Nexo
$0.61434229-0.37%
Dash
$28.89+0.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.73230386+1.24%
Mask Network
$3.57-1.01%
Zilliqa
$0.01731458-0.08%
Woo Network
$0.16815711-2.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.37+1.73%
Convex Finance
$3.44+1.59%
Loopring
$0.21447249+1.77%
Flare
$0.01592949-1.83%
dYdX
$1.61+4.91%
Enjin
$0.25351264+0.87%
THORChain
$0.83965973-3.22%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16898000+1.23%
NEM
$0.02653577-0.18%
Illuvium
$43.93-1.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04473542+2.36%
Holo
$0.00126084+1.54%
Qtum
$2.12+1.42%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.90%
FLOKI
$0.00002170-0.63%
Zcash
$25.01+0.88%
Celo
$0.41183778-1.93%
Kusama
$22.15-0.98%
Ravencoin
$0.01662679+2.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.18587159+0.37%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.52-1.14%
Bitcoin Gold
$10.95-0.30%
Compound
$27.16+1.95%
Yearn Finance
$5,585.62+3.43%
Decred
$12.17-1.54%
Stepn
$0.19154803+1.21%
SXP
$0.32039870+2.99%
Audius
$0.17057496+1.80%
Helium
$1.23-4.12%
ICON
$0.18426135+0.39%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60690443+1.97%
IoTeX
$0.01781916+2.97%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346056+1.89%
Ankr
$0.01992115-0.11%
EthereumPoW
$1.49+2.65%
Braintrust
$0.63537685+9.21%
BLUR
$0.30693082-5.22%
0x
$0.17342004+0.08%
Moonbeam
$0.21958708-1.47%
Wax
$0.04179940-0.77%
Siacoin
$0.00268431-1.64%
Waves
$1.37+1.38%
Harmony
$0.01100085+2.13%
SafePal
$0.35778754+0.83%
Band Protocol
$1.02+0.88%
Aragon
$2.96-4.40%
Gains Network
$3.81-1.97%
Skale
$0.02526989-0.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15747366+0.24%
Amp
$0.00199103-1.33%
Joe
$0.32651681-0.81%
Stargate Finance
$0.54356997+0.76%
TerraUSD
$0.01131524+3.76%
Sushiswap
$0.56956609+0.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.52+0.97%
Livepeer
$3.83+2.17%
DigiByte
$0.00647842+0.73%
Synapse
$0.55465657+1.27%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.68622152+0.45%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01987290+2.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-2.03%
Polymath Network
$0.10330000+0.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00275857+0.32%
Cartesi
$0.12457747-1.75%
iExec RLC
$1.25+0.98%
Kyber Network
$0.48587983+1.67%
Nano
$0.63636280-1.49%
Syscoin
$0.11774725-4.01%
MetisDAO
$18.91+0.90%
SPACE ID
$0.28325612+2.43%
OMG Network
$0.54739198-0.37%
Numeraire
$12.06+0.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.91+0.69%
Steem
$0.15655789+0.27%
Chromia
$0.11888961-1.97%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154513-0.43%
NKN
$0.09679501-1.91%
Dent
$0.00065728+3.43%
Secret
$0.29439310-1.46%
WINkLink
$0.00006307+2.24%
MOBOX
$0.30404636+0.64%
Civic
$0.07113812+1.91%
Bifrost
$0.04451858+3.73%
COTI
$0.04638491+2.28%
Ren
$0.05557895-1.84%
Bancor
$0.35247297+0.44%
Request
$0.07127966+0.48%
Sun Token
$0.00539744+3.13%
Spell Token
$0.00043697+0.70%
Celsius
$0.11862134-1.22%
Keep Network
$0.08807147-2.45%
CEEK VR
$0.05366072+0.48%
XYO Network
$0.00348123+6.94%
Augur
$5.46+1.32%
Index Chain
$0.05651139-1.30%
SuperRare
$0.06240101+2.72%
Stormx
$0.00344440-0.24%
WazirX
$0.08199339+0.51%
Adventure Gold
$0.47181809-7.80%
Raydium
$0.17014106+0.52%
RACA
$0.00010690+0.67%
Reef
$0.00152976+1.20%
Saitama
$0.00077866+0.84%
Moonriver
$4.84-0.18%
Storj
$0.22892978-1.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16480785-4.47%
GAS
$2.25+0.36%
Orchid
$0.05129661+0.17%
LooksRare
$0.05497457+2.40%
Voyager Token
$0.10126038-2.79%
Polkastarter
$0.27050529+0.90%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13647769+0.50%
Verge
$0.00152195+1.55%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-18.52%
Enzyme
$15.06-1.01%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14234956-0.30%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.20-0.66%
Blue Zelle
$0.05277732+4.00%
district0x
$0.02745082+2.91%
Serum
$0.05393626+2.97%
Quickswap
$42.18-0.80%
Star Atlas
$0.00156582+0.23%
CLV
$0.03160937-1.41%
Stafi
$0.27431696+1.46%
Harvest Finance
$21.68+2.27%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00343776+2.45%
Rarible
$1.03+0.91%
Tokemak
$0.71228493+3.57%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01237754+2.12%
Quantstamp
$0.01190666-16.04%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02322479-1.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.81056405+0.45%
Pepe
$0.00000090+0.19%
Tether
$0.99988112+0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether and Stablecoins Total 80% of $1T Crypto Market Cap as Investors Flee Altcoins

The combined market capitalization of BTC, ETH and stablecoins reached the highest level since February 2021, digital asset research firm K33 Research noted.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 4:03 p.m. UTC
BTC ETH Outperformance (K33 Research)

BTC, ETH outperformance (K33 Research)

The dominance of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and stablecoins in the crypto market surged to its highest level since February 2021 as investors fled from smaller tokens after last week’s U.S. regulatory clampdown.

The combined market capitalization of the two largest digital assets and stablecoins compose 80.5% of the total cryptocurrency market valued at some $1 trillion, digital asset research firm K33 Research noted in a report Tuesday.

Altcoins – an umbrella term for alternative cryptocurrencies – suffered a dramatic sell-off last week as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) deemed multiple tokens securities in lawsuits against crypto exchanges Binance, Binance.US and Coinbase. Top 10 crypto assets such as Binance’s BNB, Cardano’s ADA and Solana’s SOL – all tagged as securities in the lawsuits – lost as much as 30% of their value over the week.

If the SEC’s allegation about a slew of tokens being securities are proven right, token issuers and exchanges would face a mounting burden to register with the SEC. Popular retail trading platforms Robinhood and eToro have decided to end U.S. trading for some tokens flagged by the SECs, while market makers have likely sold tokens in anticipation of lower trading demand.

Altcoins underperform

The legal battle could drag on for years, K33 wrote, impeding capital inflows to the assets under SEC scrutiny and propelling the investment case for BTC and ETH as safer bets from regulatory risks.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Drawdown from all-time high prices (K33 Research)

“Funds will likely retort to a hands-off approach due to excess compliance work and overall low trading volumes, disincentivizing market participants to engage. This could limit liquidity further onwards and lead to a prolonged slow market,” K33 wrote.

“Over the next year, we could thus see the BTC and ETH dominance strengthen further due to the cost and risk burden of allocating capital to altcoins from the 2017 era and beyond,” the report added.

The two leading cryptos have outperformed smaller tokens this year so far, preserving much of their gains from this year’s crypto market recovery. BTC and ETH are up 57.3% and 45.4% year-to-date, respectively, according to CoinDesk data.

Other cryptocurrencies, however, dropped to new yearly lows, with BNB and MATIC tumbling 2.7% and 15%, respectively, since the start of the year.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MarketsDominance rateBitcoinETHStablecoinsK33 researchAltcoins