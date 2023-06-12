Bitcoin
Markets

Crypto Catalyst Watch: What Might Move Markets This Week

The Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike decision and U.S. inflation data are among key upcoming items.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconJun 12, 2023 at 6:27 p.m. UTC
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, D.C. (AgnosticPreachersKid/Wikimedia)

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building (AgnosticPreachersKid/Wikimedia)

While crypto markets these past few days have mostly reacted to crypto-specific events – mainly the SEC’s lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase – economic news may dominate in the coming week.

Here’s the calendar:

  • Tuesday will see the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, with market observers eyeing whether annual headline inflation will slow from April’s 5.5% rate and the core rate from 4.9%. Stubbornly high inflation has forced the U.S. Federal Reserve to continue its now year-plus long string of rate hikes, which has acted as a headwind to crypto markets in general and bitcoin (BTC) in particular.
  • Perhaps the main event for the week, the results of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) June meeting will be released at 2 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday. Traders are currently pricing in about a 75% chance the Fed will pause what’s become a historic string of rate increases that started in March 2022, and has seen the benchmark fed funds rate move from a range of 0.00-0.25% to the current 5.0-5.25%. Following the meeting results, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference.
  • Wednesday will also see the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for May. Not as closely watched as the CPI, headline PPI slowed to 2.3% in April and the core rate to 3.4%.
  • On Thursday, initial jobless claims for the week ended June 10 will be released. This number  began to creep higher over the past couple of months, and last week went into full gallup, jumping 28,000 to about an 18-month high of 261,000. The action suggests some labor market weakness even as job gains in the monthly nonfarm payroll reports say otherwise.
  • Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its latest rate hike decision. The ECB has been on a rate-hike tear since last July as countries also look to tame high inflation.

Edited by James Rubin.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

Federal Reserveinterest-rate hikesEuropean Central BankCPIInflation