First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Remains Resilient Near $26.5K, Despite Ongoing Binance, Coinbase Fallout

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $26,474, roughly flat over the past 24 hours and about where it’s stood since Tuesday when the SEC filed its suit against Coinbase and asked a court to grant a temporary restraining order to freeze assets tied to Binance.US. The agency sued Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume, on Monday, raising concerns that the latest regulatory crackdown would send markets plunging. BTC took an initial dive below $26,000 on Tuesday but has since held steady above the threshold with analysts suggesting that investors had already priced in the actions.