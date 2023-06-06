Coinbase Traders Withdraw $600M in a Day Amid SEC Lawsuits
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase for violating federal securities laws on Tuesday, a day after filing a lawsuit against rival exchange Binance.
User withdrawals from Coinbase soared on Monday and Tuesday as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the crypto exchange one day after filing a lawsuit against rival Binance.
The outflows happened as the SEC, the top U.S. securities regulator, hit Coinbase with a lawsuit for violating federal securities regulations only a day after suing rivals Binance.US and Binance. Additionally, a slew of U.S. state regulators suspect that Coinbase broke the law by offering staking rewards to users in its “Earn” program.
Traders have withdrawn funds from Coinbase in two waves, data shows. On Monday, net outflows reached $450 million within an hour following the lawsuit against Binance before stabilizing, according to Nansen data. Withdrawals rose again on Tuesday following the suit against Coinbase, then subsided. At the time of publication, net flows for the past hour turned positive, per Nansen.
The withdrawal surge on Binance has been even larger following the regulatory actions. Net outflows surpassed $700 million on Monday, according to data compiled by 21Shares. It is the largest daily outflow since February, when New York state regulators forced a halt to the issuance of the Binance-related stablecoin BUSD. The trend continued on Tuesday, with net outflows surpassing $1.2 billion over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data.
The magnitude of the outflows aligns with prior stressful events in the crypto industry, including the crypto banking crisis in March and the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange late last year. The latter shook investor confidence in centralized exchanges.
Real-time blockchain data by Arkham Intelligence suggest that both exchanges process withdrawals in order.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.