Coinbase Traders Withdraw $600M in a Day Amid SEC Lawsuits

The withdrawal surge on Binance has been even larger following the regulatory actions. Net outflows surpassed $700 million on Monday, according to data compiled by 21Shares. It is the largest daily outflow since February, when New York state regulators forced a halt to the issuance of the Binance-related stablecoin BUSD. The trend continued on Tuesday, with net outflows surpassing $1.2 billion over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data.