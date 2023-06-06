Bitcoin Rallies Above $27K as Crypto Market Shrugs Off SEC Lawsuits Against Binance, Coinbase

The broader crypto market also regained ground since Monday, albeit somewhat less than BTC. ETH, the second largest crypto by market value, was recently changing hands at slightly below $1,900, up 4.5% from Monday, same time. ADA and SOL, the tokens of the smart contract platforms Cardano and Solana, recently rose more than 1% a day after plunging more than 8% and 10%, respectively. Binance’s BNB native token was also in positive territory, while Polygon’s MATIC was down 1%. The SEC listed those tokens and nine others as unregistered securities in the two lawsuits.