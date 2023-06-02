First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Reached 'a General Accumulation Phase': Analyst

Ether, the second largest crypto in market value, was recently trading at about $1860, up 0.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH spent part of Thursday in the green on a day when most assets dithered in negative territory. GRT, the token of the The Graph indexing protocol and popular memecoin SHIB tumbled more than 7% and 4%, respectively. But litecoin continued its recent winning ways to rise more than 3%. LTC has risen 7.5% over the past 30 days as investors eyed its halving two months away and increased trading activity.