First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $27K Ahead of Jobs Report

Bitcoin climbed nearly 1% to back above $27,000 ahead of U.S. government’s Nonfarm Payrolls report set to release at 8:30 AM ET. The jobs report is expected to show that the economy added 180,000 jobs in May versus 253,000 in April. On Thursday, stocks continued to move higher as the debt ceiling drama mostly moved into the rearview mirror. Gold also inched upward, with some analysts predicting the jobs report might push the metal back above $2,000. As the week draws to a close, top performing digital assets include Quant Network (QNT), which gained 16% over the last seven days and The Graph (GRT), which gained 14% in the same period.