Crypto Lender Celsius’ $800M Ether Staking Shake-Up Stretches Ethereum Validator Queue to 44 Days

Celsius also requested to redeem its 460,000 staked ETH from Lido as soon as the platform allowed withdrawals. It has already reclaimed 428,000 tokens, worth $813 million. Celsius split the assets into two separate crypto addresses that the firm previously used to stake with Figment and to deposit in its own staking pool, blockchain data shows. The lender is still waiting to receive 32,000 ETH from Lido.