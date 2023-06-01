Tether Market Cap Climbs to All-Time High of $83.2B, Even as Stablecoin Market Sinks

USDT has greatly benefitted from the recent woes of its closest rivals. The second largest stablecoin USDC, which is issued by Circle, was hit by the implosion of banking partner Silicon Valley Bank in March, and subsequent wobbles in its price stability are still weighing on the token. The one-time $20 billion Binance USD (BUSD) was essentially given an expiry date when New York state regulators forced issuer Paxos to stop minting new tokens in February.