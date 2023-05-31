First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slumps Back to $27K on Fed Worry

Bitcoin (BTC) ran into selling pressure early Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said there is no compelling case to halt the central bank’s rate hike cycle. The Fed's historic string of monetary tightening has been among the major reasons for continued bear market in cryptocurrencies. "I don't really see a compelling reason to pause," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told FT in an interview published on Wednesday. "I would see more of a compelling case for bringing the rates up and then holding for a while until you get less uncertain about where the economy is going," Mester added. Her remarks helped send the U.S. dollar higher and bitcoin lower, with the crypto now off 3% over the last 24-hours to $27,000. Ether is also lower by 2% over that period.