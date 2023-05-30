First Mover Asia: Does Crypto’s Success Depend on the Upcoming Presidential Election?

"The Hash" hosts weighed in on the biggest stories shaping the crypto industry today. The number of ether (ETH) on exchanges hit a low not seen since July 2016 as staking saps up available ether. Separately, the potential sign that good-economic-news-equals-bad-news for digital asset prices narrative is beginning to shift. Plus, the lawyer representing some FTX investors, Adam Moskowitz, joined "The Hash" to discuss basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal being served in a class action lawsuit regarding FTX and its celebrity endorsements.