Bitcoin Trades at a 20% Discount on Binance Australia Following Banking Issues in the Country

Bitcoin
$27,794.81+0.58%
Ethereum
$1,909.57+0.94%
Binance Coin
$313.03+0.21%
XRP
$0.52335420+7.74%
Cardano
$0.37869100-0.05%
Dogecoin
$0.07252005-1.00%
Solana
$21.39+4.21%
Polygon
$0.90387904-1.29%
Tron
$0.07639768-0.50%
Polkadot
$5.46-0.24%
Litecoin
$92.30+1.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000871-0.85%
Avalanche
$14.52+0.49%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,765.01+0.45%
Uniswap
$5.16+0.66%
Chainlink
$6.60-0.21%
Cosmos
$10.85+1.01%
Monero
$153.55+0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$18.32-0.07%
Stellar
$0.08995900+1.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.68-0.77%
Internet Computer
$4.87-0.68%
Filecoin
$4.87+4.95%
Lido DAO
$2.17+0.62%
Aptos
$8.53+0.76%
Quant
$114.86+3.00%
Hedera
$0.05299154+0.58%
Arbitrum
$1.23+1.06%
VeChain
$0.02088339+2.32%
Crypto.com
$0.05999835-0.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.62-1.02%
ApeCoin
$3.20-0.57%
The Graph
$0.13047007+3.59%
Algorand
$0.15135256-0.14%
The Sandbox
$0.55262565+1.16%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99617387-0.26%
EOS
$0.91033000+0.90%
Aave
$66.78-0.76%
Elrond
$36.92-0.21%
Fantom
$0.33009236-1.38%
Decentraland
$0.48189750+0.76%
Stacks
$0.63458040+0.35%
Tezos
$0.93510400+0.66%
Theta
$0.86946244+1.05%
Axie Infinity
$7.08-1.96%
Flow
$0.75018832-0.80%
Immutable X
$0.77534490+1.21%
Synthetix
$2.41-0.20%
NEO
$10.69-0.86%
Gala
$0.03009512-0.53%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83727792-1.97%
Bitcoin SV
$34.11-0.81%
Injective Protocol
$7.50+1.50%
Kava.io
$1.10-3.29%
Maker
$642.53+0.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.06%
IOTA
$0.20606379-0.57%
Chiliz
$0.10042591-0.39%
PAX Gold
$1,967.84+0.52%
Mina
$0.56720934-0.55%
Luna Classic
$0.00008635-1.12%
Dash
$43.63+0.92%
Optimism
$1.45-6.89%
eCash
$0.00002498-1.39%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10+0.34%
Flare
$0.02448882-3.74%
Nexo
$0.69902719+3.35%
Zilliqa
$0.02344965-0.56%
Woo Network
$0.22638527-0.03%
Mask Network
$4.55-0.67%
Loopring
$0.29123411+0.10%
PancakeSwap
$1.73+0.84%
THORChain
$1.16-0.78%
dYdX
$2.13+4.73%
Convex Finance
$4.40-2.61%
Enjin
$0.33564633+0.51%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.24%
FLOKI
$0.00003293-1.55%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21925000-1.38%
NEM
$0.03328988+1.46%
Zcash
$33.82-0.05%
Fetch.ai
$0.27603937+5.77%
Qtum
$2.72-0.79%
Holo
$0.00160119-0.50%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.46-1.26%
Oasis Network
$0.05348548+1.79%
Illuvium
$49.53+1.57%
Celo
$0.51813329-0.77%
Ravencoin
$0.02145809+0.37%
Audius
$0.24272263+0.63%
Compound
$36.55-0.21%
Decred
$16.55+0.44%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.87155811+0.38%
BLUR
$0.50133270-2.78%
ICON
$0.24902315+0.29%
Kusama
$26.19+0.77%
Stepn
$0.26471000-1.05%
SXP
$0.40225830-0.94%
IoTeX
$0.02371188+4.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00467066-1.54%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.59-2.78%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-0.24%
Yearn Finance
$6,607.49-1.35%
Ankr
$0.02634417+0.65%
Helium
$1.41+0.31%
0x
$0.22870717+1.72%
Braintrust
$0.75755088-0.56%
Harmony
$0.01527979-1.93%
Moonbeam
$0.28567211+0.01%
Band Protocol
$1.44-0.75%
Wax
$0.05461011-0.55%
Waves
$1.77-0.89%
Sushiswap
$0.87121328+0.59%
Siacoin
$0.00325850-0.01%
Joe
$0.45662331+16.00%
Amp
$0.00275793+5.87%
Gains Network
$5.04+0.59%
Skale
$0.03380135+3.28%
SafePal
$0.40826437-0.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02899179-0.83%
Aragon
$3.57-0.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.70903112+4.44%
UMA Protocol
$1.99-0.28%
Livepeer
$5.06+0.42%
Cartesi
$0.19030597+4.51%
SPACE ID
$0.48627604-3.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01402580-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00783292-0.41%
Synapse
$0.64962764+3.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00366871+2.79%
Lisk
$0.84302536+0.62%
iExec RLC
$1.61+2.54%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.04%
Kyber Network
$0.62998425+0.79%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15903430+1.72%
OMG Network
$0.79614264-0.13%
MetisDAO
$22.76+0.48%
Nano
$0.71760332+0.54%
Secret
$0.44400487-2.21%
Celsius
$0.22042874-0.21%
Numeraire
$14.87-1.94%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00219181-0.48%
Syscoin
$0.12684813+1.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.59-1.96%
Polymath Network
$0.09501653-39.25%
Dent
$0.00088097+0.46%
MOBOX
$0.43202978-2.04%
COTI
$0.06891890+0.16%
Steem
$0.18727372-0.07%
Chromia
$0.14332856-2.30%
NKN
$0.12113343+0.43%
Ren
$0.07483123+0.24%
WINkLink
$0.00007356-0.50%
Civic
$0.08639871+0.12%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Spell Token
$0.00059098+1.97%
Keep Network
$0.12511983-0.19%
Request
$0.08725885+3.56%
Bifrost
$0.05200184-1.41%
Bancor
$0.41979403+1.76%
Index Chain
$0.08340843-2.11%
CEEK VR
$0.07003115-0.22%
SuperRare
$0.09345510-0.71%
Sun Token
$0.00585429+0.10%
WazirX
$0.11976155-1.78%
Augur
$6.52-1.16%
Reef
$0.00221540-0.71%
XYO Network
$0.00397955-2.33%
LooksRare
$0.09109173+4.05%
RACA
$0.00014552-1.72%
Stormx
$0.00434192-0.40%
Moonriver
$6.51+0.03%
Storj
$0.30769496+1.74%
Voyager Token
$0.14203156-1.44%
Raydium
$0.19767254+1.19%
Saitama
$0.00091916+0.39%
Orchid
$0.06731341+0.32%
GAS
$2.85-1.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19989652+4.84%
Adventure Gold
$0.46086194+1.52%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.42%
Polkastarter
$0.35167432+0.46%
Verge
$0.00202533+0.16%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19905853-1.17%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15615869-0.37%
Enzyme
$18.68+1.37%
CLV
$0.04642695-0.50%
Serum
$0.07256454-1.09%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.83-0.82%
Quickswap
$57.89-0.91%
Blue Zelle
$0.06464831+1.18%
Star Atlas
$0.00190529-4.16%
district0x
$0.02800000-1.06%
Stafi
$0.35892249+1.67%
Harvest Finance
$28.05+0.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00458636+2.33%
Rarible
$1.23-4.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01498367+2.68%
Tokemak
$0.75596941+0.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01273471-3.55%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03778458+2.66%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.98386547-1.59%
Pepe
$0.00000136-5.00%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99986025+0.00%
Dai
$0.99973824+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Trades at a 20% Discount on Binance Australia Following Banking Issues in the Country

The crypto exchange halted Australian dollar bank transfers early May.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconMay 30, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. UTC
Sydney Opera House in Australia (Stanbalik/Pixabay)

Sydney Opera House in Australia (Stanbalik/Pixabay)

Bitcoin was trading at about 20% discount on Binance’s Australia arm on Tuesday, compared with rival exchanges, according to data from CCData.

This comes after Binance Australia halted Australian dollar bank transfers earlier this month, citing its third-party payment service provider as the issue and said that it's working to find an alternative. Binance Australia will allow AUD withdrawals until June 1.

“The announcement from Binance prompted traders to sell their BTC/AUD pairs, resulting in the price reaching a historically high discount,” said Hosam Mahmoud, Research Analyst at CCData in a conversation with CoinDesk.

CoinDesk - Unknown
CCData

Bitcoin was trading at around $33,400 AUD ($21,700) on Binance compared to other exchanges such as Kraken, Coinjar and BTCMarkets, where it was trading at around $42,500 AUD ($27,700), according to CCData.

Binance Australia also had its derivatives license canceled in April, after the exchange made the request for it to be shut down.

Although the exchange assured customers that it will continue to operate in Australia, the effort hasn't successfully addressed the issue, according to Mahmoud. “This is evidenced by record-low trading volumes for the BTC/AUD pairs,” he said.

Daily trading volumes on Binance for the BTC/AUD pair were at 12,293,856.55 on May 18 prior to the announcement, and dropped to a low of 912,297.20 on May 20, according to CCData.

“According to our data, despite the significant discount, arbitrageurs are taking advantage of the lower prices, suggesting that the problem may be resolved once the funds are transferred to USDT.”

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BinanceAustraliaTrading Volumediscount