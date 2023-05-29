Bitcoin's Short-Term Holders Are Again Selling at Profit
Short-term holders' renewed profitability is a positive signal for near-term price action, according to on observer.
Bitcoin's (BTC) near-term outlook appears constructive as blockchain data show short-term holders of the cryptocurrency are moving coins at a profit.
The seven-day moving average of the short-term holder's (STH) spent output profit ratio (SOPR) has recently moved back above 1, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.
"After a brief stint of coins moving at a loss, STH-SOPR is now back above 1," analysts at Blockware Solutions said in a weekly newsletter. "This is bullish for near-term price action as it shows capitulation from short-term holders."
The short-term holder SOPR of more than 1 means the average short-term holder in the market is selling coins at a profit. A reading below 1 is considered a sign of capitulation, while a reading of 1 indicates the average short-term holder is just breaking even.
The SOPR is calculated by dividing the realized dollar value of a spent output (UTXO) by the value at output creation to reflect the degree of realized profit for all coins moved on-chain. The short-term holder SOPR is focused on all wallets that have held onto their coins for less than 155 days.
The STH SOPR has historically stayed above 1 during bull markets. That's understandable, as rallies allow short-term holders – mostly new entrants, active traders or weak hands – to liquidate their holdings at a price higher than the acquisition cost.
Besides, the area around 1 tends to act as a support level during bull runs, as holders, expecting continued price rallies, see their cost basis as a profitable buying opportunity. On the flip side, level 1 acts as resistance during bearish trends.
The STH SOPR crossed above 1 in January, signaling a bullish trend reversal and has since tested the support twice. Bitcoin has rallied over 68% this year, according to CoinDesk data. At press time, the cryptocurrency was trading near $27,900, having put in a high of $28,441 during the overnight trade, CoinDesk data show.
Bitcoin's long-term holders also turned profitable a month ago, signaling a major bullish period ahead.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.