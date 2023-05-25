First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $26K; Is $24K Next?

Bitcoin's (BTC) recent price slide may have legs, according to technical analysis by alternative asset management firm Valkyrie Investments. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has declined by 10% to $26,200 this month – including a slide of nearly 4% over just the past day-plus – thanks in part to renewed bets the Fed will remain hawkish, a recovery in the U.S. dollar index, and lingering U.S. debt ceiling uncertainty. Per Valkyrie, a further decline toward $24,000 may be seen as bitcoin's daily chart Ichimoku cloud – a momentum indicator – has flipped bearish. "This suggests an ongoing high-timeframe bullish trend with a decline in bullish momentum and the potential for near-term retrenchment," wrote Chief Investment Officer Steven McClurg and team in a note to clients on Tuesday.