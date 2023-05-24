First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Dips Below $27K After Hot UK Inflation Report

Binance is firing back at a Reuters special report from Tuesday that said the crypto exchange commingled customer funds with company revenue. The report, citing unnamed "former insiders," said the funds in question "ran into billions of dollars" and that "commingling happened almost daily" in accounts the exchange had at collapsed U.S. lender Silvergate Bank. Reuters noted that it did not find evidence that clients' funds were lost or taken. Binance took major exception with the Reuters story, with the exchange's Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann calling it "weak" and full of "conspiracy theories." Though not outright denying the allegations in the report, Hillman said the Reuters journalist was "desperate ... to publish a negative story."