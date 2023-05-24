AI Can Generate a Trading Edge in Crypto Markets

For a rational trader, such irrationality presents an opportunity in the market – if only she could quickly and accurately capture the mood (aka sentiment) of the market. For many years, working with sentiment seemed like an insurmountable challenge. Day traders mostly relied on crypto news headlines, Discord insider chats and announcements. And systematic traders had to invest considerable effort into development of just average-quality sentiment analysis tools. The limitations of technology at the time made it difficult to efficiently process and understand the vast amounts of data generated by global media.