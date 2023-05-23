First Mover Americas: Interest in Staking Ether Ramps Up

MicroStrategy (MSTR) represents an attractive alternative to Coinbase (COIN) for investors looking to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector, German investment bank Berenberg said in a report Monday. Investors who are very bearish on Coinbase shares and are inclined to short the stock should look at pairing it with a long position in MicroStrategy, the report said, noting that the correlation between the two stocks since Coinbase went public via a direct listing in April 2021 is 0.96. Berenberg says macro drivers of demand for bitcoin are bullish for MicroStrategy shares, and investor concerns over de-dollarization - or the weakening of the U.S. dollar’s dominance - have helped to put a more positive spotlight on bitcoin in recent months.