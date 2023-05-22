First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Price Edges Lower, Tron Rallies
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 22, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin and stocks started the week on a hesitant note as uncertainty in markets continued. Bitcoin dropped back below $27,000 on Saturday and is down slightly over the last 24-hours at $26,800. This comes as U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday. Some altcoins rose on Monday, among them Tron’s TRX, gaining 8% on the day as a rumor circulated on Twitter that Tron will become legal tender in Hong Kong on June 1.
Digital Currency Group (DCG) missed a $630 million payment owed to Gemini last week, according to crypto exchange Gemini. Gemini CEO Cameron Winklevoss had previously threatened to sue DCG CEO Barry Silbert and DCG over the repayment of a $900 million loan after Genesis, a DCG entity, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused both firms of selling unregistered securities through their Earn program. Both Genesis and CoinDesk are owned by DCG. Gemini and other parties are proposing an amended reorganization plan with Genesis that doesn't require DCG's approval, Gemini said in an update on its site.
The Securities Commission Malaysia ordered Huobi Global to stop operations in the country – including disabling its website and mobile applications – because it is operating a digital asset exchange without registration. The regulator told the company to cease circulating, publishing or sending advertisements to Malaysian investors, according to a Monday announcement. Operating a digital asset exchange without obtaining registration from the Securities Commission as a Recognised Market Operator is an offense under the Capital Markets and Services Act.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows daily changes in bitcoin supply controlled by wallets holding coins for at least a year and the cryptocurrency's price since June 2022.
- The balance held by the so-called long-term investors is fast approaching a record high of 13.2 million BTC.
- Per blockchain data firm IntoTheBlock, the continued accumulation reflects unwavering conviction in the cryptocurrency's prospects.
Trending Posts
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.