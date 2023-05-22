First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Price Edges Lower, Tron Rallies

Bitcoin and stocks started the week on a hesitant note as uncertainty in markets continued. Bitcoin dropped back below $27,000 on Saturday and is down slightly over the last 24-hours at $26,800. This comes as U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday. Some altcoins rose on Monday, among them Tron’s TRX, gaining 8% on the day as a rumor circulated on Twitter that Tron will become legal tender in Hong Kong on June 1.