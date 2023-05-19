First Mover Americas: Litecoin Might Be Trading at a Discount

An onchain metric suggests that litecoin (LTC), the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market value, is trading at discounted prices. Litecoin's market value to realized value (MVRV) Z-score was negative at press time. A sub-zero score indicates the cryptocurrency is undervalued relative to its fair value, according to analytics firm Glassnode. The market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the total number of coins in circulation by the crypto’s price. The realized value is a variation of the market cap that adds the market value of coins when they last moved on the blockchain. It excludes all coins lost from circulation (more than 15%) and is said to reflect the real or fair value of the network.