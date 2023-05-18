Crypto Observers Decode Large Block Trade in Ether Options

The covered call trader instantly receives a premium or compensation for selling a call option and for being obligated to deliver shares to the call buyer at a set price on or before the option's expiry date. The trader retains the entire premium received if the underlying asset remains below the strike price at which the call is sold. The premium retained constitutes extra income on top of the spot market holding. If the underlying asset rallies, the entity is hedged since it has effectively locked in the sale price of the stock by selling a call option, but misses out on extended rallies.