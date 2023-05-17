First Mover Americas: Axie Infinity Rallies After Apple App Store Debut

Crypto companies fleeing U.S. regulatory uncertainty have been offered a welcome in France, by officials boasting a regulatory framework that offers relative predictability. The European Union member already boasts around 74 registered crypto companies. “In France, we are proud to be pioneers,” said Benoît de Juvigny, Secretary General of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), noting his country’s crypto service asset provider regime – known as PSAN – was passed in 2019, “If American players want to benefit, in the very short term, from the French regime, and from the start of 2025 from European arrangements, clearly they are welcome,” he added. “We have good relations and discussions with our U.S. counterparts.”