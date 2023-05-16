First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stuck in 'Wind Tunnel'

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading over $27,000, recovering some lost ground after its plunge last week. This came as crypto exchange Binance announced that it would cease operations in Canada, citing the challenging regulatory environment. Dunleavy Investment Research crypto strategist Tom Dunleavy shared his markets analysis. Separately, EY Global blockchain leader Paul Brody discussed the professional services giant starting an Ethereum-based platform for enterprises to track their carbon emissions and carbon credit traceability. Christoph Jentzsch, corpus.ventures CEO and Slock.it founder, also joined the conversation.