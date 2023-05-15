Crypto Investment Funds See Outflows for Fourth Consecutive Week

Bitcoin
$27,585.84+2.42%
Ethereum
$1,841.89+1.96%
Binance Coin
$316.09+0.73%
XRP
$0.42664426-0.32%
Cardano
$0.37205200+0.50%
Dogecoin
$0.07280856+0.70%
Solana
$21.45+2.05%
Polygon
$0.87125850+1.03%
Polkadot
$5.40+0.15%
Litecoin
$88.32+6.35%
Tron
$0.07033798+1.35%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.24%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000890+0.79%
Avalanche
$15.30+1.66%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,538.03+2.22%
Uniswap
$5.17+0.13%
Chainlink
$6.69+2.03%
Cosmos
$10.99+0.07%
Monero
$154.01+0.18%
Ethereum Classic
$18.46+1.30%
Stellar
$0.08872300+0.94%
Internet Computer
$5.33+1.81%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.18+2.90%
Filecoin
$4.52+1.53%
Lido DAO
$2.16+11.51%
Aptos
$8.75+1.58%
Hedera
$0.05315262+2.75%
Crypto.com
$0.06442969-0.46%
Quant
$107.52-0.46%
Arbitrum
$1.22+3.22%
NEAR Protocol
$1.68+0.48%
VeChain
$0.01965860+2.06%
ApeCoin
$3.40+0.95%
Algorand
$0.16827797+2.40%
The Graph
$0.12727934+9.06%
Fantom
$0.38883391+4.28%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99596220-0.38%
Elrond
$38.82+0.98%
EOS
$0.89170000+1.55%
The Sandbox
$0.50864720+0.69%
Theta
$0.92089729+1.82%
Aave
$63.86+1.74%
Stacks
$0.64368748+1.70%
Decentraland
$0.47239756+3.06%
Tezos
$0.89740000+0.61%
Flow
$0.77018192+1.47%
Axie Infinity
$6.87+1.07%
Immutable X
$0.77325179+1.63%
Bitcoin SV
$35.54-2.85%
Synthetix
$2.12+1.51%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82528759+1.78%
NEO
$9.33+2.31%
Maker
$643.36+2.03%
Chiliz
$0.10843189+1.44%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.70%
Optimism
$1.68+1.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00009057-0.03%
PAX Gold
$2,027.91+0.26%
Kava.io
$1.00-1.98%
eCash
$0.00002683-0.38%
Mina
$0.57399791+2.27%
Injective Protocol
$6.44+3.29%
IOTA
$0.18003406+1.39%
Dash
$42.46+1.98%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.12+0.37%
Flare
$0.02856459+0.56%
Zilliqa
$0.02436287+2.20%
Woo Network
$0.23588538+3.36%
Nexo
$0.67643031+0.83%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+0.62%
Loopring
$0.29464691+2.08%
Convex Finance
$4.70+1.99%
THORChain
$1.20+0.18%
dYdX
$2.23+3.32%
FLOKI
$0.00003544-1.30%
Enjin
$0.34256488+1.87%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.60%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22040000+2.84%
Mask Network
$3.91+1.85%
NEM
$0.03371559+3.15%
Holo
$0.00170835+1.73%
Zcash
$33.41+1.36%
Qtum
$2.64+2.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.62+1.76%
Oasis Network
$0.05412566+2.01%
Celo
$0.53423547+1.13%
Decred
$17.65+0.87%
Fetch.ai
$0.25120885+3.03%
Ravencoin
$0.02174824+1.33%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94828008+1.45%
Audius
$0.24266382+2.53%
ICON
$0.25882743+1.63%
SXP
$0.43560577+1.14%
Compound
$35.34+1.10%
Stepn
$0.27783743+2.48%
Illuvium
$46.20+2.05%
JasmyCoin
$0.00490245+1.98%
Kusama
$25.88+1.29%
Yearn Finance
$6,984.62+1.77%
Gala
$0.03050486-0.61%
BLUR
$0.48957309+0.38%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.90-1.83%
Ankr
$0.02767133+8.14%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-0.98%
IoTeX
$0.02250567+3.75%
Harmony
$0.01666742+1.55%
Helium
$1.35-0.03%
0x
$0.22436138+2.16%
Braintrust
$0.76265811-0.11%
Moonbeam
$0.29530785+0.62%
Wax
$0.05695783+0.35%
Band Protocol
$1.46+0.80%
Siacoin
$0.00346102+0.69%
Sushiswap
$0.90327579+0.71%
Amp
$0.00301047+2.79%
UMA Protocol
$2.31-0.36%
Waves
$1.61+3.69%
Polymath Network
$0.17700000+17.68%
Gains Network
$5.17+0.50%
TerraUSD
$0.01534893+1.06%
SafePal
$0.40050427+0.59%
Skale
$0.03262325+2.75%
SPACE ID
$0.50543640-2.00%
Joe
$0.37195317+13.63%
Livepeer
$4.64+0.87%
DigiByte
$0.00794239+3.07%
Cartesi
$0.17487669+2.34%
Aragon
$3.15+1.31%
Lisk
$0.85853152+0.87%
Stargate Finance
$0.65034349+5.84%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02449405+5.34%
Synapse
$0.63233636+2.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-1.98%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
OMG Network
$0.81317879-1.22%
Nervos Network
$0.00340314+5.34%
iExec RLC
$1.54+3.40%
Kyber Network
$0.61406062+2.06%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14895123-0.63%
MetisDAO
$23.63+2.03%
Secret
$0.49417265+0.17%
Nano
$0.73790604+3.00%
Celsius
$0.22300016+3.92%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00221804+1.65%
Numeraire
$13.87+1.77%
Steem
$0.19641086+1.12%
Syscoin
$0.11924499+2.35%
COTI
$0.06995277+2.92%
Dent
$0.00085515+2.03%
MOBOX
$0.41610937+1.33%
Ren
$0.07806519+0.97%
Chromia
$0.13561621+1.49%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+2.22%
WINkLink
$0.00007615+1.71%
Civic
$0.08905386+0.58%
Request
$0.08935838+0.78%
Spell Token
$0.00058159+1.93%
Keep Network
$0.12003880-6.96%
Bancor
$0.41374521-1.55%
Bifrost
$0.05046220-0.34%
NKN
$0.09712366+2.29%
Index Chain
$0.08640177-0.92%
SuperRare
$0.09807076+0.09%
WazirX
$0.13046354+1.53%
CEEK VR
$0.06533916+5.21%
Augur
$6.68-2.63%
RACA
$0.00015660+2.14%
XYO Network
$0.00402303+1.95%
Sun Token
$0.00540753+0.98%
Reef
$0.00222137+1.92%
Stormx
$0.00458286+1.49%
Moonriver
$6.58+1.37%
LooksRare
$0.08387907+2.69%
Storj
$0.31440229+2.80%
Voyager Token
$0.15213581-0.38%
Saitama
$0.00098523+0.94%
Orchid
$0.07086332+2.04%
Raydium
$0.19105454+1.11%
GAS
$2.73+0.96%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20153756+12.21%
Polkastarter
$0.36584071+1.09%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+28.21%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17290791-1.85%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21058963+0.05%
Verge
$0.00191763+0.18%
Serum
$0.08034753-0.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.38705151+3.17%
CLV
$0.04789260+0.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92+1.40%
Quickswap
$59.72+0.38%
Enzyme
$18.57+0.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00221086+2.90%
Blue Zelle
$0.06122287+1.97%
Stafi
$0.37219320+5.24%
district0x
$0.02590168-2.38%
Harvest Finance
$28.71+3.41%
Rarible
$1.38+0.98%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01615028+0.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00301421+0.37%
Tokemak
$0.72828170+3.51%
Quantstamp
$0.01333129+2.76%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05200541-12.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.11+1.63%
Pepe
$0.00000170-7.64%
Tether
$1.00-0.24%
USD Coin
$0.99985833-0.26%
Dai
$0.99954915-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Crypto Investment Funds See Outflows for Fourth Consecutive Week

Bitcoin-related products accounted for $38 million of the $54 million in total outflows.

By Jocelyn Yang
AccessTimeIconMay 15, 2023 at 4:51 p.m. UTC
(CoinShares)

(CoinShares)

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Digital asset investment funds experienced a fourth consecutive week of net outflows, with $54 million exiting in the seven days ended May 14, according to a CoinShares report on Monday.

The outflows coincided with sizable declines in crypto prices last week, including bitcoin’s tumble from above $28,000 at its high on Wednesday to below $26,000 by late in the day on Friday.

“The outflows were broad from a regional perspective, suggesting negative sentiment is not concentrated on just a few investors,” CoinShares said.

Of the $54 million in money exiting, bitcoin-related products accounted for $38 million, according to the report. Bitcoin outflows over the past four weeks have now reached $160 million, or 80% of the total for all crypto over that period.

While multi-asset investments as a whole saw $7 million in outflows last week, there were inflows across eight different altcoins including Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and Sandbox (SAND), suggesting, said CoinShares, that “investors are becoming more adventurous, and selective.”

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jocelyn Yang

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jocelyn Yang

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Read more about
Crypto FundsOutflowsBitcoinMarketsInvesting