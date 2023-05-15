Crypto Investment Funds See Outflows for Fourth Consecutive Week
Bitcoin-related products accounted for $38 million of the $54 million in total outflows.
Digital asset investment funds experienced a fourth consecutive week of net outflows, with $54 million exiting in the seven days ended May 14, according to a CoinShares report on Monday.
The outflows coincided with sizable declines in crypto prices last week, including bitcoin’s tumble from above $28,000 at its high on Wednesday to below $26,000 by late in the day on Friday.
“The outflows were broad from a regional perspective, suggesting negative sentiment is not concentrated on just a few investors,” CoinShares said.
Of the $54 million in money exiting, bitcoin-related products accounted for $38 million, according to the report. Bitcoin outflows over the past four weeks have now reached $160 million, or 80% of the total for all crypto over that period.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.