First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to 2-Month Low

Crypto miner Hive Blockchain is planning to sell up to $100 million in common shares through an at-the-market sale in order to fund the goal of doubling its computing power. Hive is aiming to increase its hashrate from 3 exahash/second (EH/s) to 6 EH/s, part of which it says it can achieve by the end of Q2 with machines already purchased. No further details have been offered on the timeline of the sale, for which Canadian investment firms Canaccord Genuity and Stifel are to act as agents. Following the turbulence of 2022, of which several miners did not live to tell the tale, firms are now taking advantage of a modest rebound in crypto prices so far this year to set new growth and operational targets.