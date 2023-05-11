‘Smart Money’ Traders Reduce Pepecoin Holdings by $3M as Meme Coin Mania Cools

Bitcoin
$26,899.51-2.13%
Ethereum
$1,784.99-2.75%
Binance Coin
$305.59-2.22%
XRP
$0.41300443-2.46%
Cardano
$0.35227900-3.63%
Dogecoin
$0.06966089-3.49%
Solana
$19.97-3.73%
Polygon
$0.83478228-3.74%
Polkadot
$5.22-3.04%
Tron
$0.06742218-2.43%
Litecoin
$79.05-1.10%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000859-4.05%
Avalanche
$14.90-3.35%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,027.94-1.96%
Uniswap
$4.99-1.03%
Chainlink
$6.27-3.66%
Cosmos
$10.63-1.81%
Monero
$151.69-1.23%
Ethereum Classic
$17.90-2.16%
Stellar
$0.08788200-0.65%
Internet Computer
$4.98-4.97%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.64-3.04%
Filecoin
$4.30-5.53%
Crypto.com
$0.06270729-3.98%
Hedera
$0.05051647-5.81%
Aptos
$7.98-5.73%
Quant
$103.41-2.27%
Lido DAO
$1.64-10.88%
NEAR Protocol
$1.57-3.49%
VeChain
$0.01872832-3.53%
Arbitrum
$1.07-7.06%
ApeCoin
$3.18-3.72%
Algorand
$0.15985320-3.39%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99485290-0.10%
Fantom
$0.36193488-3.35%
The Graph
$0.11083862-5.01%
EOS
$0.87214300-3.29%
Elrond
$36.87-3.13%
The Sandbox
$0.48780400-4.43%
Aave
$61.40-4.16%
Theta
$0.87964575-2.76%
Stacks
$0.61238666-4.62%
Decentraland
$0.44708555-4.64%
Tezos
$0.87197900-3.26%
Axie Infinity
$6.66-2.93%
Flow
$0.74254809-4.69%
Immutable X
$0.71257410-7.74%
Bitcoin SV
$33.51-10.63%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78991495-5.23%
Synthetix
$2.00-6.02%
NEO
$9.00-5.16%
Chiliz
$0.10535577-3.19%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-1.39%
Maker
$611.46-7.70%
PAX Gold
$2,021.77-0.73%
eCash
$0.00002579-4.13%
Luna Classic
$0.00008448-10.98%
IOTA
$0.17466231-2.32%
Mina
$0.53211747-6.39%
Optimism
$1.51-9.84%
Injective Protocol
$5.78-10.48%
Dash
$39.92-5.86%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-2.78%
Kava.io
$0.86037098-1.53%
Flare
$0.02722105-3.07%
Zilliqa
$0.02298247-4.56%
PancakeSwap
$1.85-3.01%
Nexo
$0.65159872-4.08%
Woo Network
$0.21651660-6.56%
THORChain
$1.16-2.42%
Loopring
$0.27938033-5.90%
Convex Finance
$4.32-6.51%
Enjin
$0.32788253-5.26%
FLOKI
$0.00003321-7.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.12%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20836700-3.58%
dYdX
$1.92-10.97%
Mask Network
$3.62-8.18%
NEM
$0.03182710-5.04%
Holo
$0.00160065-3.03%
Zcash
$31.67-3.78%
Qtum
$2.50-4.23%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.12-3.34%
Oasis Network
$0.05177536-3.09%
Celo
$0.50925023-3.04%
Fetch.ai
$0.23670126-8.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.90033399-8.87%
Ravencoin
$0.02034081-4.11%
Decred
$15.99-5.24%
Compound
$34.11-5.55%
Audius
$0.22363076-7.43%
SXP
$0.41228553-4.73%
Stepn
$0.26929571-1.09%
ICON
$0.24115209-8.52%
Illuvium
$44.86-2.88%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.56-6.08%
Kusama
$24.36-6.58%
EthereumPoW
$2.01-2.49%
Yearn Finance
$6,544.91-6.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00446381-16.66%
Gala
$0.02795404-10.20%
BLUR
$0.44393040-8.00%
IoTeX
$0.02176443-3.44%
Ankr
$0.02509058-6.23%
Helium
$1.35-6.97%
Braintrust
$0.76514657-1.68%
Harmony
$0.01530015-5.72%
0x
$0.21281041-5.05%
Wax
$0.05630561-4.79%
Moonbeam
$0.27852684-5.46%
Siacoin
$0.00339754-3.79%
Band Protocol
$1.37-4.97%
Amp
$0.00300273-4.74%
Sushiswap
$0.86505632-3.21%
UMA Protocol
$2.34-8.52%
Polymath Network
$0.17035771-4.35%
Waves
$1.51-5.89%
SafePal
$0.38579701-2.67%
TerraUSD
$0.01450740-11.82%
Gains Network
$4.62-6.50%
Skale
$0.02983722-6.65%
Livepeer
$4.63-4.74%
SPACE ID
$0.44041008-9.88%
Lisk
$0.85016001-2.65%
Aragon
$3.06+1.03%
DigiByte
$0.00754214-4.14%
Cartesi
$0.16302876-4.79%
Synapse
$0.62558871-4.93%
Stargate Finance
$0.61211355-8.00%
Joe
$0.32509414-5.03%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-7.58%
OMG Network
$0.77734110-8.57%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02160143-6.54%
iExec RLC
$1.45-5.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14996094+0.29%
Nervos Network
$0.00306166-7.85%
Secret
$0.48405437-7.27%
Kyber Network
$0.58812944-3.62%
MetisDAO
$22.21-4.72%
Celsius
$0.22022822-7.99%
Nano
$0.69833482-5.88%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00210741-4.72%
Steem
$0.19305531-2.88%
Numeraire
$13.14-6.17%
Syscoin
$0.11490768-3.29%
COTI
$0.06570923-4.52%
Keep Network
$0.14201996-1.50%
MOBOX
$0.40312054-4.94%
Dent
$0.00080509-5.74%
Ren
$0.07407594-4.56%
Chromia
$0.12867908-3.94%
Civic
$0.09031335-4.77%
WINkLink
$0.00007304-3.18%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.90-3.00%
Request
$0.08600703-2.54%
Index Chain
$0.09069241+1.30%
Spell Token
$0.00055681-6.00%
Bifrost
$0.05031774-3.87%
Bancor
$0.40657635-4.21%
SuperRare
$0.09793010-6.52%
RACA
$0.00014707-4.05%
NKN
$0.09076233-4.52%
WazirX
$0.12188134-2.03%
CEEK VR
$0.06183840-5.67%
Augur
$6.43-4.22%
Stormx
$0.00459005-3.61%
XYO Network
$0.00396268-0.07%
Sun Token
$0.00522922-4.26%
Reef
$0.00209640-4.89%
Storj
$0.30115178-4.75%
Moonriver
$6.22-4.81%
Saitama
$0.00096340-3.80%
Voyager Token
$0.14049787-6.41%
Orchid
$0.06797793-3.81%
LooksRare
$0.07250814-20.01%
NuCypher
$0.03031806-71.61%
Raydium
$0.18658862-4.37%
GAS
$2.68-4.64%
Polkastarter
$0.35253182-5.11%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000004.54%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17689693+14.35%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20393740-6.76%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16531414-9.18%
Verge
$0.00179982-6.06%
Serum
$0.07966070+8.36%
CLV
$0.04577949-7.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.76-7.95%
Adventure Gold
$0.33841176-5.53%
Quickswap
$56.24-9.07%
Enzyme
$17.63-8.64%
Star Atlas
$0.00212440-6.06%
Blue Zelle
$0.05780581-5.29%
district0x
$0.02434782-0.60%
Stafi
$0.31928670-7.87%
Harvest Finance
$25.69-6.85%
Rarible
$1.38-2.25%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01626498+0.54%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00296684+0.75%
Mirror Protocol
$0.06259540+8.05%
Tokemak
$0.68296397-5.98%
Quantstamp
$0.01310937-1.41%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.10-4.75%
Pepe
$0.00000132-28.13%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99999817+0.01%
Dai
$0.99993388+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

‘Smart Money’ Traders Reduce Pepecoin Holdings by $3M as Meme Coin Mania Cools

PEPE token has dropped 63% since last week, when it reached a $1.8 billion market capitalization after a staggering rally.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconMay 11, 2023 at 6:18 p.m. UTC

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Top performing traders have increasingly been reducing their pepecoin (PEPE) holdings, a sign that the bewildering meme coin mania of the past weeks may be losing steam.

Data by crypto intelligence firm Nansen shows that “smart money” wallets – crypto accounts of individual traders or institutions who are known for their profitable moves – have decreased their PEPE stash by $3 million in the past 24 hours, Nansen data shows.

The total amount of PEPE held by smart money has almost halved since late April, per Nansen.

CoinDesk - Unknown

PEPE holdings by top traders (Nansen)

PEPE, a new token based on the “Pepe the frog” meme, has skyrocketed in popularity since it debuted about a month ago, attracting swarms of traders to gamble on its price. The token reached a staggering $1.8 billion market capitalization last Friday within a few weeks, with some early investors pocketing millions of dollars in profit after buying PEPE for a pittance.

However, the token’s price has dropped 66% since hitting an all-time high on May 5, with its market cap falling below $600 million, according to Coinmarketcap.

During the price decline, blockchain data showed that three large PEPE investors had been buying up the token in bulk, raising hopes that a bump in price might be nearing.

Still, the number of tokens held by smart money wallets has been dropping fast, showing no signs that top performing traders are anticipating a bounce.

Smart money balance currently stands at 6.9 trillion PEPE, down from more than 13.5 trillion near the end of April, according to Nansen data. The number of smart money accounts holding PEPE has fallen to 111 from a peak of 135 on May 4.

One example of an early investor appearing to ditch PEPE is pseudonymous crypto trader “vxv.eth.” The wallet has accumulated 1.3 trillion tokens since its initial purchase on April 17, Nansen data shows. Early Thursday, the account transferred its PEPE stash worth $2.1 million to crypto exchanges Gemini and UniSwap, completely exiting its position.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Wallet profile of vxv.eth (Nansen)

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Read more about
PepePepecoinMeme tokenTradingsmart moneyNansenMarkets