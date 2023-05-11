First Mover Asia: Expect Bitcoin to Hit $25.2K Soon: Strategist

Xu believes that the steady decline in inflation from a peak of 9.1% last June will allow the U.S. central bank to reconsider the steady diet of hawkish interest rate increases that Federal Reserve critics blame for the near banking meltdown and other economic ills. “There's a likelihood that we're going to see some potential cuts,” Xu said, adding that some analysts foresee interest rate cuts totaling 75 basis points (bps) in the months ahead.