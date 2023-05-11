Bitcoin Edges Below $27K as Latest Bank Crisis Fails to Trigger Price Increase

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at around $26,950, down over 3% in the past 24 hours. BTC had been hovering above $27,000 Thursday morning before dropping below the threshold around 1 p.m. ET. BTC has been trending downward for much of the past week as investors look for a new price catalyst. Bitcoin fell below $27,000 on Wednesday for the first time since March, regained the threshold before falling again.