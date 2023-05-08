Meme Coin Trading Volume Surges to Two-Year High, Signals Caution for Bitcoin Bulls

The speculative mania was led by pepecoin (PEPE), a frog-themed token launched in mid-April with a maximum supply of 420 trillion. PEPE crossed $1 billion in market capitalization on Friday, eventually peaking at $1.82 billion, a staggering achievement for a three-week-old meme cryptocurrency. At press time, PEPE's market cap stood at $931 million, per Coingecko.