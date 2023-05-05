U.S. Adds 253K Jobs in April, Topping Expectations for 180K

Though slowing modestly in recent months, the employment picture has remained strong, giving the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to continue to hike interest rates to try and bring inflation down to its 2% target. At its meeting earlier this week, the Fed raised the benchmark fed funds for a 10th-consecutive time – bringing the targeted range to 5.0%-5.25% – but did indicate it might consider a pause in its rate hike cycle going forward.