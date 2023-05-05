Pepe Coin Shorters Lose Millions as PEPE Jumps to $900M Valuation
The market capitalization for the tokens jumped to nearly $900 million as the frenzy appears neverending.
Pepe coin (PEPE) is the token that keeps on giving, at least so far. The tokens have run from strength to strength in the past week even as skeptics warned of an impending collapse, gaining some 500% in the past two weeks as per CoinGecko data.
These warnings centered around the apparent number of whales – or entities who hold large amounts of any token – who purchased PEPE in the hours after it was first issued in mid-April.
That has led to short interest booming among futures traders, as CoinDesk reported. Shorts refer to bets against a token’s price.
Funding rates in perpetual futures tied to the token remain negative, indicating the dominance of bearish positions in the derivatives market. A negative funding rate indicates that shorts are dominant and are willing to pay longs to keep their bearish bets open.
An 80% price bump in the past 24 hours has led to outsized losses for these traders, however.CoinGlass data shows shorts against pepe lost at least $11 million on several exchanges over the past 24 hours – with traders losing $5.5 million on crypto exchange OKX alone, the highest figure among counterparts.
Traders lost another $2.2 million on Huobi, some $3.6 million on Bybit, and a few hundred thousand dollars on BitMEX. All these exchanges started offering pepe futures trading in the past week.
Pepe losses were third to only bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures liquidations, which usually rack up the highest futures losses.
Liquidation refers to when an exchange forcefully closes a trader’s leveraged position due to a partial or total loss of the trader’s initial margin. It happens when a trader is unable to meet the margin requirements for a leveraged position (fails to have sufficient funds to keep the trade open).
Large liquidations can signal the local top or bottom of a steep price move, which may allow traders to position themselves accordingly.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.