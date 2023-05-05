First Mover Americas: Meme Coin PEPE Surges to $1B Market Cap

Pepecoin (PEPE), the new token based on “pepe the frog” meme, has reached a $1 billion market capitalization after it debuted last month. The token has gained 70% over the past 24 hours, reaching an all-time high, according to data from CoinGeko. The PEPE rally has spurred increased trading activity in other meme tokens on decentralized exchanges, according to data from IntoTheBlock. For instance, WOJAK and PEEPO have climbed more than 600% in a week. Longer-standing meme tokens such as dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) have not witnessed the same price movement, both trading in the red on the week.