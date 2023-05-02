First Mover Americas: BRC-20 Tokens Skyrocket

Tron founder Justin Sun on Monday said that he has arranged a full refund of a $56 million transfer to exchange platform Binance after a warning from the latter's CEO against a potential token grab of the new SUI token. After the substantial transfer made in trueUSD (TUSD) got flagged by Whale Alert early Monday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter to say his platform has warned Sun it will take action if he used any of the funds to buy up large amounts of SUI tokens from Binance's Launchpool. "Binance LaunchPool are meant as air drops for our retail users, not just for a few whales," Zhao said. The SUI token drop, the native token of layer1 blockchain Sui, is set to take place once the mainnet goes live on May 3. On Sunday, Binance announced the SUI token will be available via its Launchpool, which allows users to stake their crypto assets to provide funds into a liquidity pool and get rewards in return.