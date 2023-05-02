Bitcoin Climbs Above $28.5K as Investors Weigh Fresh Bank Woes, Cool Jobs Data

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at around $28,775, up roughly 2.6% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data. BTC’s price had hovered around $28,000 for most of the past day before jumping early Tuesday after shares of two regional banks, Los Angeles-based PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bank (WAL), tumbled 27% and 15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) arrived weaker than expected.