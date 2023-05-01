First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Market Cap Is Surging, but a Retreat From $30K Continues

Another major bank has been taken over by federal regulators, resulting in the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Jason Brett, Key Bridge Advisors managing director and former U.S. Regulator at the FDIC, along with tastycrypto Head of Digital Assets Ryan Grace, joined "First Mover" to discuss how the crypto markets are reacting after most of First Republic Bank's assets and deposits will now be acquired by JPMorgan Chase. Plus, CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation Nikhilesh De shared a recap of CoinDesk’s yearly Consensus conference.