Bitcoin's Negative Correlation With Dollar Index Strengthens Ahead of U.S. GDP Data

Bitcoin and the DXY have been mostly negatively correlated over the past three years, except in times where crypto-specific factors overshadowed the dollar trends. For instance, bitcoin fell in late 2022 as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX kept investors from cheering weakness in the U.S. currency. A similar breakdown was seen in the lead up to Coinbase's Nasdaq debut in April 2021 and the launch of a futures-based exchange-traded fund in the U.S. the following October.