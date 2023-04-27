Bitcoin Circles Above $29.5K as Investors Weigh Sluggish GDP, Latest Banking Woes

Bitcoin
$29,739.62+5.52%
Ethereum
$1,924.55+3.93%
Binance Coin
$335.48+1.86%
XRP
$0.46787435+3.10%
Cardano
$0.41217000+5.32%
Dogecoin
$0.08043102+3.40%
Polygon
$1.02+3.65%
Solana
$22.50+6.20%
Polkadot
$6.00+3.78%
Litecoin
$90.32+3.08%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001035+2.39%
Tron
$0.06590732+1.34%
Avalanche
$17.86+5.13%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,745.72+5.41%
Uniswap
$5.59+5.79%
Chainlink
$7.20+3.76%
Cosmos
$11.70+9.62%
Monero
$156.28-0.33%
Ethereum Classic
$19.89+4.19%
Stellar
$0.09484000+2.62%
Internet Computer
$5.72+9.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.76+1.54%
Filecoin
$5.43+5.01%
Aptos
$10.25+3.14%
Hedera
$0.06146248+2.50%
Crypto.com
$0.07501671+4.76%
Lido DAO
$2.15+5.47%
Arbitrum
$1.44+5.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.94+4.57%
VeChain
$0.02277316+4.12%
Quant
$113.33+3.58%
ApeCoin
$4.11+5.59%
Algorand
$0.18485380+3.51%
The Graph
$0.14122937+2.74%
Fantom
$0.43249819+4.02%
EOS
$1.03+2.26%
Elrond
$44.22+7.24%
The Sandbox
$0.58997959+4.59%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99573121+0.13%
Stacks
$0.74936980+2.88%
Aave
$71.56+4.25%
Immutable X
$1.07+13.89%
Decentraland
$0.55865591+4.59%
Theta
$1.02+2.52%
Tezos
$1.04+4.34%
Flow
$0.90831711+3.59%
Axie Infinity
$8.01+4.12%
Synthetix
$2.47+3.83%
NEO
$10.98+3.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.95051347+4.35%
Injective Protocol
$9.13+8.14%
Optimism
$2.21+1.58%
Chiliz
$0.12885728+4.22%
Bitcoin SV
$33.93+1.56%
Luna Classic
$0.00010958+2.91%
Maker
$707.10+3.38%
Mina
$0.69319313+5.94%
BitTorrent
$0.00000065+0.21%
eCash
$0.00002984+2.85%
Dash
$50.85+3.51%
IOTA
$0.20267831+3.87%
PancakeSwap
$2.68+3.35%
PAX Gold
$1,990.36+0.16%
FTX Token
$1.56+0.52%
Woo Network
$0.30160027+15.08%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.18+2.15%
Zilliqa
$0.02926593+1.79%
Loopring
$0.35619671+4.25%
dYdX
$2.67+7.02%
THORChain
$1.39+4.08%
Convex Finance
$5.37+2.74%
Kava.io
$0.82949275+7.52%
Enjin
$0.40201336+4.78%
Nexo
$0.70599804-2.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25662000+4.85%
FLOKI
$0.00003704+3.00%
Mask Network
$4.83+3.79%
Fetch.ai
$0.34277065+4.38%
Zcash
$38.30+6.04%
NEM
$0.03740149+4.16%
SXP
$0.58680295+3.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.26+3.08%
EthereumPoW
$2.99+2.93%
Oasis Network
$0.06362299+6.43%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.26+3.71%
BLUR
$0.69598866+12.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00656481+8.25%
Audius
$0.30921171+4.07%
Qtum
$2.92+3.50%
Celo
$0.61730953+5.32%
Gala
$0.03960804+4.79%
Ravencoin
$0.02429883+3.12%
ICON
$0.29884034+10.77%
Decred
$18.98+2.66%
Compound
$41.21+5.49%
Kusama
$31.29+4.26%
Yearn Finance
$8,323.49+1.74%
Illuvium
$53.84+3.94%
Helium
$1.82-0.12%
Ankr
$0.03188701+4.13%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.80+5.14%
Stepn
$0.33083150+3.57%
IoTeX
$0.02549501+4.29%
0x
$0.26847311+5.37%
Moonbeam
$0.35805068+2.39%
Band Protocol
$1.76+2.59%
Braintrust
$0.83947755+0.37%
Sushiswap
$1.06+4.08%
Siacoin
$0.00395250+0.00%
Amp
$0.00361013+3.39%
Waves
$1.96+3.88%
TerraUSD
$0.01993839+5.11%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Wax
$0.06841655+2.77%
Skale
$0.04040413+4.35%
Polymath Network
$0.20048312+29.19%
Cartesi
$0.24366851+3.08%
Joe
$0.51332904+5.65%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03394328+6.69%
SafePal
$0.44615471+4.04%
Livepeer
$5.77+4.54%
DigiByte
$0.00954386+4.45%
OMG Network
$1.08+3.91%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027+1.28%
Stargate Finance
$0.83359240+9.17%
Nervos Network
$0.00433203+16.06%
Lisk
$0.97829340+1.15%
UMA Protocol
$1.92+3.74%
Aragon
$3.35+2.40%
Secret
$0.63261995+2.07%
Celsius
$0.29592656+8.11%
MetisDAO
$27.68+3.40%
Kyber Network
$0.71119733+4.87%
iExec RLC
$1.61+5.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00264815+3.63%
Nano
$0.82728414+3.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15637612+1.15%
Syscoin
$0.14998503+3.27%
Numeraire
$16.70+1.45%
COTI
$0.08128692+2.65%
Ren
$0.09682361+4.52%
Dent
$0.00100724+5.07%
MOBOX
$0.50886055+5.04%
Steem
$0.21334713+1.12%
Chromia
$0.15915154+5.14%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.55+3.55%
Keep Network
$0.15409533+2.10%
Civic
$0.10389379+2.89%
Spell Token
$0.00069744+3.57%
Bancor
$0.48736324+4.08%
WazirX
$0.16320701+2.79%
Voyager Token
$0.25391087-3.33%
Bifrost
$0.05742168-0.51%
Request
$0.09420763+3.80%
NKN
$0.11131595+2.68%
SuperRare
$0.11481583+2.03%
CEEK VR
$0.07748358+1.80%
Index Chain
$0.08492982+8.41%
Stormx
$0.00556210-1.16%
XYO Network
$0.00470139-0.68%
Augur
$7.44+2.02%
Sun Token
$0.00575256+0.67%
Moonriver
$7.71+4.08%
Storj
$0.36220966+4.16%
Raydium
$0.23881790+3.41%
Orchid
$0.08005843+1.80%
Serum
$0.12591071+1.12%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23847247+5.12%
GAS
$3.16+2.05%
Polkastarter
$0.42272032+3.05%
Alpaca Finance
$0.26909067+2.58%
Adventure Gold
$0.50855814+5.41%
Verge
$0.00236408+4.57%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.20581579-0.31%
Quickswap
$79.42+1.71%
CLV
$0.06003858+2.76%
Star Atlas
$0.00292932+1.61%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.44+1.84%
Enzyme
$20.93+3.48%
Harvest Finance
$33.00+2.78%
district0x
$0.02930000+1.03%
Rarible
$1.49+2.78%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00395999+2.40%
Tokemak
$0.91960872-0.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07665788+2.53%
Quantstamp
$0.01594700+2.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00019375+2.37%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.08%
Holo
$0.00193967+4.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-9.16%
Saitama
$0.00150636+1.12%
Reef
$0.00273910+4.70%
LooksRare
$0.13384477+4.22%
WINkLink
$0.00008612+1.32%
Harmony
$0.02097351+5.53%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01919142+1.97%
Synapse
$0.85747782+3.21%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99991476-0.03%
Dai
$0.99997329-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Circles Above $29.5K as Investors Weigh Sluggish GDP, Latest Banking Woes

BTC dipped slightly during U.S. morning trading Thursday on the Commerce Department reporting a tepid gain in GDP for the first quarter and disappointing personal consumption data, before rebounding.

By Jocelyn Yang
AccessTimeIconApr 27, 2023 at 9:03 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 27, 2023 at 9:14 p.m. UTC
Bitcoin price chart showed the cryptocurrency's price hovered at around $29,600 Thursday afternoon. (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin price chart (CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

A day after crypto markets went on a roller-coaster ride, bitcoin (BTC) held steady over $29,500 as investors weighed sluggish U.S. economic growth data and the latest banking sector woes.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at around $29,600, up about 4% over the past 24 hours. BTC dipped slightly during U.S. morning trading Thursday after the Commerce Department reported a tepid 1.1% gain in GDP for the first quarter – below expectations of 2% annualized and disappointing personal consumption data, before rebounding.

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, followed a similar pattern, jumping almost 3% over the past 24 hours to change hands at around $1,920. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which measures overall crypto market performance, was up over 6% for the day.

Bob Baxley, chief technology officer at decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Maverick Protocol, said that bitcoin’s performance in recent days reflects investors’ confidence in the crypto’s ability to hold value even during unsettling events.

“Bitcoin and other crypto assets have clearly been performing as the sort of safe haven that many had hoped this technology class would become,” Baxley told CoinDesk in an email.

Baxley noted that BTC, ETH and other major digital assets rose Wednesday just hours after embattled regional bank First Republic’s shares plummeted by nearly 50%. “I suspect that much of this has to do with a broadening realization among more people and organizations of the core value proposition of bitcoin and [ether], among others – namely, that they’re decentralized, censorship-resistant forms of value that lack counterparty risk,” he said.

“It’s hard not to see this value at a time when banks are looking as unsteady as they are now," he said. He added that such a boom likely has something to do with “intensifying expectations of more bailouts of wobbling financial institutions – or what those in the crypto asset community refer to as the ‘money go brrr’ scenario.”

He foresees a likely policy shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve because the central bank’s present monetary hawkishness “risks inflicting serious damage.”

The CME FedWatch Tool is currently showing an 87% probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.

Equity markets rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recently closing up 1.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 1.5% for the day.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jocelyn Yang

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jocelyn Yang

Jocelyn Yang is a markets reporter at CoinDesk. She is a recent graduate of Emerson College's journalism program.

Read more about
BitcoinEthergdpMarketsTradingInvesting