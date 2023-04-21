First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $28K

Bitcoin was down for a third straight day on Friday, falling 3% over the last 24 hours to about $28,000. The cryptocurrency has lost almost 10% since last Friday. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, has lost 8% during that period. This comes following a mostly down week for risky assets like cryptocurrencies. On Wednesday, $100 million in bitcoin positions was liquidated on Binance, but one possible positive development for crypto came on Thursday when the European Parliament passed comprehensive crypto legislation, becoming the first major jurisdiction to do so.