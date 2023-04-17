Bitcoin
Space ID Tokens Wow Investors Weeks After Binance Launchpad Sale

The price of ID tokens has almost doubled in the past week.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 10:56 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Price rising charts markets indices (Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Space ID’s id (ID) token has nearly doubled in the past week on the back of strength in the largest cryptocurrencies and chants of “altcoin season” among some crypto traders on Twitter – becoming one of the best performers this month.

The token now has a market capitalization of $240 million, placing it among the top 200 cryptocurrencies by that metric. The tokens, which can can be used on the Web3 domain management platform as a governance token, saw over $340 million in cumulative trading volume over the past 24 hours on exchanges such as Binance and Gate.io.

The price action in Space ID, which allows users to exchange, register and manage crypto-based domain names, reinforces Binance Launchpad's position as a lucrative platform for traders looking to get allocations of tokens in new projects. The subscription period for ID ended in March, becoming the latest Binance Launchpad offering.

Previous Binance Launchpad offerings have also increased by several multiples for investors – contributing to interest in the sale mechanism. Launchpad uses a lottery system for its token distribution. Once a new initial exchange offer (IEO) is announced, a snapshot is taken of potential investors’ holdings of bnb (BNB) tokens over a set period that varies according to the sale. BNB is the token of BNB Chain.

A December sale of Hooked Protocol’s HOOK tokens raised 9 million in BNB commitments from traders, offering its tokens at just 10 cents at the time. HOOK traded for $2.50 as of Wednesday, a 2,300% return for early participants.

Space ID received over $2.85 billion worth of bnb (BNB) tokens in commitments from 99,000 holders over a 48-hour period. The project was looking to raise $2.5 million in exchange for id tokens, which were offered at a rate of 0.00007412 BNB for each 1 ID. A hundred million id tokens were offered in total.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

