First Mover Asia: Ether Price Hits Fresh 11-Month High
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: Ether continued its ascent following last week's Shanghai upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain, reaching an 11-month high.
Prices
|CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)
|1,324
|+5.9 ▲ 0.4%
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|$30,325
|+0.0 ▲ 0.0%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|$2,120
|+27.8 ▲ 1.3%
|S&P 500
|4,137.64
|−8.6 ▼ 0.2%
|Gold
|$2,015
|+13.0 ▲ 0.6%
|Nikkei 225
|28,493.47
|+336.5 ▲ 1.2%
|BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)
For months traders speculated whether the ether (ETH) price would crash following the Ethereum blockchain's milestone Shanghai upgrade, or if it would rally.
Now we know: Ether's price took off after last week's first-ever enabling of crypto withdrawals from the blockchain's staking mechanism, blowing past $2,000 on fresh enthusiasm that the success of the upgrade could lead to a surge in growth and investor interest.
And it's kept rising, gaining on four of the past five days, and hitting a fresh 11-month high on Sunday around $2,141.
The ETH price is now up 77% year-to-date, still trailing the bitcoin (BTC) price gain of 83% in 2023, but catching up fast.
"The market's pessimism regarding Ethereum staking withdrawals proved excessive," as Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FundStrat, put it last week.
Insights
Web2’s Lesson for AI: Decentralize to Protect Humanity
This is going to sound presumptuous coming from a guy who doesn’t write code, let alone have any direct experience in machine learning or artificial intelligence research.
But I gotta say it: The recent alarmist demand for a six-month pause or even a militarily enforced shutdown in AI research – from people with experience, money and influence in the artificial intelligence industry – is founded on some fundamentally flawed thinking that will encourage the same destructive outcome for humanity that we seek to avoid. That the U.S. government is simultaneously orchestrating a crackdown on the crypto industry, a field of open-source innovation that develops the kind of cryptography and network coordination technologies needed to manage AI threats, makes this an especially dangerous moment for all of us.
These doomsayers are computer scientists, not students of economic history. The issue is not, in and of itself, that an out-of-control AI could evolve to kill us all. (We all know that. For decades, Hollywood has taught us that it is so.) No, the task is to ensure that the economics of AI don’t intrinsically encourage that horrific result. We must prevent concentrated control of the inputs and outputs of AI machines from hindering our capacity to act together in the common interest. We need collective, collaborative software development that creates a computational antidote to these dystopian nightmares.
The answer does not lie in shutting down AI innovation and locking ChatGPT creator OpenAI, the industry leader that has taken the field to its current level of development, into pole position. On the contrary, that’s the best way to ensure the nightmare comes true.
Important events.
2:00 a.m. HKT/SGT(18:00 UTC) German Buba President Nagel Speech
5:30 a.m. HKT/SGT(21:30 UTC) European Central Bank's President Lagarde Speech
Headlines
Market Maker DWF Labs’ More Than $200M in Deals Blur What ‘Investing’ Means: DWF Labs made headlines with flurry of investments in crypto projects such as CryptoGPT or Synthetix. A closer examination reveals that many of their deals aren’t typical venture capital investments. However, the firm says it’s all a misunderstanding.
How CoinDesk Will Use Generative AI Tools: Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are changing the way we work – especially the media. Here are the rules of the road for CoinDesk.
Ethereum Layer 2 Network zkSync Era Jumps to Nearly $250M in Locked Value: More than 7 million transactions have been conducted on the network since launch, which can process 3.5 transactions per second, data shows.
Avalanche Surges to 6-Month High in Daily Active Addresses: The spike coincided with a bevy of financial institutions joining Avalanche’s Evergreen subnet “Spruce.”
AI Boosters Would Sacrifice Humanity for a Simulacra - as Long as They're in Control: AI boosterism and associated “long-termist” ideas may be a threat to your privacy, property and civil rights.
