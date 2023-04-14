TrueUSD's Bitcoin Trading Volume Nears Tether’s on Binance but Traders Hesitate to Use the Token

The $132 billion stablecoin market is undergoing a major upheaval stemming from a regulatory crackdown and a banking crisis in the U.S. In February, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYFDS), the state’s top financial regulator, forced Paxos to cease minting BUSD, the third largest stablecoin with a $16 billion market cap. Last month, the collapse of crypto-friendly Silicon Valley Bank, reserve partner of the second largest stablecoin USDC, sent shockwaves through the market. In the aftermath, USDC suffered more than $10 billion in outflows.