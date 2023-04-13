Binance To Support Ether Staking Withdrawals From April 19

Bitcoin
$30,080.46+0.07%
Ethereum
$1,923.17+2.63%
XRP
$0.50720619+0.52%
Binance Coin
$319.30+0.04%
Cardano
$0.40261300+2.03%
Arbitrum
$1.25+6.43%
Aptos
$11.64+2.31%
Dogecoin
$0.08349763+1.79%
Stellar
$0.10451900+1.06%
Polygon
$1.11+2.05%
Solana
$24.01+0.98%
Polkadot
$6.39+1.53%
Chainlink
$7.27+1.18%
Binance USD
$0.99884757-0.07%
Crypto.com
$0.06820007+0.99%
Litecoin
$92.84+0.78%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001093+0.39%
Avalanche
$18.47+1.89%
Uniswap
$5.96+2.07%
Tron
$0.06486646+1.23%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,465.24+1.29%
Cosmos
$11.36+2.05%
Ethereum Classic
$21.93+1.97%
Quant
$122.23-0.64%
Monero
$162.05+1.27%
Internet Computer
$5.30+1.26%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.94+1.18%
dYdX
$2.48+2.25%
Filecoin
$5.95+0.13%
Lido DAO
$2.27+1.67%
Stepn
$0.37220016+0.35%
Curve DAO Token
$1.02+3.04%
Hedera
$0.06439555+0.95%
NEAR Protocol
$2.16+2.84%
VeChain
$0.02448476+0.76%
BLUR
$0.57669772+0.66%
ApeCoin
$4.43+4.65%
Algorand
$0.21456821-0.04%
Fantom
$0.51279098+3.87%
EOS
$1.21+0.08%
Decentraland
$0.60461059+2.24%
The Graph
$0.14635021+1.73%
Aave
$77.81+0.68%
NEO
$12.23+0.68%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.22+0.03%
Stacks
$0.87944399-5.66%
The Sandbox
$0.64716708+2.63%
Tezos
$1.10+0.26%
Theta
$1.04+0.69%
Immutable X
$1.13+6.21%
Elrond
$40.63+0.99%
Flow
$0.98627356+1.44%
Axie Infinity
$8.55+1.70%
Luna Classic
$0.00012629+2.70%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98961263-1.00%
FTX Token
$2.51+92.28%
Synthetix
$2.58+0.40%
Optimism
$2.29+2.82%
Maker
$727.41+2.28%
Chiliz
$0.12882326+0.89%
Bitcoin SV
$35.80+0.34%
PancakeSwap
$3.62-0.34%
Mina
$0.75474780+3.91%
Dash
$56.02+0.87%
IOTA
$0.21861751-0.36%
eCash
$0.00003121+0.79%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-0.57%
Zcash
$41.01+5.67%
Mask Network
$5.53+3.81%
Injective Protocol
$6.80+4.30%
Convex Finance
$5.53+2.93%
PAX Gold
$2,033.79+0.59%
THORChain
$1.61+0.43%
Zilliqa
$0.02919186+1.23%
Loopring
$0.35100253+0.54%
Kava.io
$0.90742089-0.74%
Compound
$42.68+0.13%
Enjin
$0.41852239+1.26%
Woo Network
$0.24638522+9.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27493000+3.36%
Nexo
$0.69130355+5.33%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.42+9.74%
NEM
$0.03967060+0.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.33999069+0.27%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.28+2.80%
FLOKI
$0.00003388-1.23%
Qtum
$3.17+0.69%
Celo
$0.66854125+0.67%
Yearn Finance
$8,965.72-1.75%
SXP
$0.57580227-0.02%
Gala
$0.04253047+5.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-0.46%
Decred
$20.99+1.15%
Kusama
$35.20+5.58%
Oasis Network
$0.06187892+3.51%
Audius
$0.31288814-2.23%
Ravencoin
$0.02596636+1.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.95+1.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00615500+3.77%
Ankr
$0.03512063-0.53%
Sushiswap
$1.12+1.34%
ICON
$0.29158891-0.46%
0x
$0.27485605-1.01%
IoTeX
$0.02832715+1.83%
Bifrost
$0.06091855+1.39%
UMA Protocol
$2.09+0.95%
Band Protocol
$1.87+1.22%
Helium
$1.57+9.80%
Moonbeam
$0.38046462+1.83%
Siacoin
$0.00420494+1.01%
Waves
$2.14+1.44%
Amp
$0.00373699+0.04%
Joe
$0.60977979+2.65%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20320450-2.13%
OMG Network
$1.42+2.00%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04004141-1.76%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Skale
$0.04170229+3.92%
Wax
$0.07261955+0.61%
MetisDAO
$29.71+3.86%
Polymath Network
$0.16022443+0.10%
Livepeer
$6.27-4.35%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Lisk
$1.07-2.07%
SafePal
$0.47778930+1.20%
DigiByte
$0.00949524-0.06%
Cartesi
$0.15330487+1.97%
Celsius
$0.34471592+2.31%
Nervos Network
$0.00427860+2.09%
Aragon
$3.35+3.75%
Secret
$0.68159810+0.09%
iExec RLC
$1.73+1.56%
Nano
$0.90937103-0.09%
Star Atlas
$0.00330383+1.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00288769+1.37%
Dent
$0.00112335+1.71%
Numeraire
$18.35-2.24%
Civic
$0.10841426-1.94%
Syscoin
$0.16214567-1.74%
Spell Token
$0.00076446+0.53%
Ren
$0.10059788+1.19%
Bancor
$0.52370261-0.29%
Voyager Token
$0.33789443+4.52%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.07+8.74%
GAS
$3.36+0.31%
Keep Network
$0.17241961+0.26%
Chromia
$0.16738945+2.18%
Augur
$7.99+0.61%
COTI
$0.07825292+1.47%
CEEK VR
$0.08631709+1.30%
Steem
$0.21358141-0.08%
WazirX
$0.18086007+1.19%
Request
$0.10229974-8.36%
MOBOX
$0.48764572+0.18%
NKN
$0.12023489-3.29%
XYO Network
$0.00533054-0.46%
Serum
$0.23954902+24.26%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.84+6.98%
Storj
$0.39252637+1.12%
Stormx
$0.00589993-0.09%
Sun Token
$0.00607111+0.08%
Orchid
$0.08879953-0.92%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28041782+4.51%
Moonriver
$8.67+1.28%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29989008-6.92%
Polkastarter
$0.45382736+3.34%
Verge
$0.00251809-1.38%
Raydium
$0.28851414+16.19%
Index Chain
$0.05517983+0.79%
Quickswap
$79.12+0.50%
Enzyme
$22.24+0.09%
CLV
$0.06646585+0.71%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00455161+10.42%
district0x
$0.03241421-2.25%
Harvest Finance
$36.13+0.85%
Kyber Network
$0.76408994+1.58%
SuperRare
$0.12417771+1.07%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09207443+3.40%
Quantstamp
$0.01667283-0.27%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24288237+5.00%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021472-0.65%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.51%
Holo
$0.00201873+2.62%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.47%
Saitama
$0.00163361-0.34%
Reef
$0.00285914+1.91%
LooksRare
$0.14293855+1.25%
WINkLink
$0.00008953+1.68%
Harmony
$0.02196439+1.53%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02101449+1.27%
Tether
$0.99934936-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99833926-0.08%
Dai
$0.99793662-0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Binance To Support Ether Staking Withdrawals From April 19

Ethereum implemented the Shanghai upgrade early Thursday, opening withdrawals of more than 18 million ETH staked in the blockchain since late 2020.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconApr 13, 2023 at 7:12 a.m. UTC
Binance logo

(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Binance announced Thursday that users who staked ether (ETH) through the exchange will be able to redeem coins with their BETH holdings on a 1:1 basis starting from April 19, 08:00 coordinated universal time (UTC).

The announcement came hours after Ethereum implemented the highly-anticipated Shapella hard fork, also known as Shanghai upgrade, opening withdrawals of more than 18 million ETH staked in the blockchain since late 2020.

Binance said that user requests for withdrawals, once submitted, cannot be canceled and the process may be slow initially, requiring 15 days to several weeks for completion. Users will receive redeemed ether in their spot wallets and pending BETH tokens locked in pending ETH withdrawal requests won't be eligible for staking rewards. BETH is a wrapped token issued by Binance which is 1:1 pegged to ETH on the Ethereum blockchain.

"The expected distribution date of redeemed ETH will be shown before users confirm their withdrawal requests. Users can refer to the most updated ETH distribution date at Staking History," Binance said in an official announcement.

The exchange added that there would be a daily redemption quote for each user, considering the processing limitations on the Ethereum network and it is subject to change.




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Read more about
BinanceEthereumStakingEther